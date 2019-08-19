Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Raquel Lauren Reed Murphy to Wanda Maxine Holt Revocable Trust.
Carol Fort to Looney Family Revocable Trust.
Holly M. Baker Revocable Trust to Linda Sue Hertzler-Crum.
Christian R. Abels to Holly Baker.
Logan Thomas Pleasant to Whitley L. Pierson.
Strong Builders, LLC to Greg Grannon.
Bruce Edward Pullen to Sandra L. Fisher.
Linda E. Scott to Terry Chennault.
Felonies
Roger Lee Quiett - burglary - second degree, knowingly concealing stolen property and carrying firearm while under the influence.
Robert Hunter Free - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, malicious injury to property, leaving scene of accident involving damage and no driver’s license.
Misdemeanors
Madelyn Scott - possess schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension and no security verification.
Daryn Samual Laconsello - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and public intoxication.
Pedro Luis Moreno - possess schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, no security verification, speeding 1-10 mph over and left of center.
Tori Davis-Chabra - possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, defect equipment and failure to display tag.
Jackson Smith - obstructing an officer.
Christopher Rotenberry St. - public intoxication.
Edward L. Sawney - public intoxication.
Jackie Leann Kerley - public intoxication.
Eddie Maxwell - public intoxication.
Charles Watt Padgett - public intoxication.
Kyler Ross - public intoxication.
Erica Lynn Bread - public intoxication.
Aaron Joseph McCrary - driving on stream bed.
Civils
AJ Towing and Scott William v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Robert Bruce Duncan v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Divorces
Kristen Lake Chase v. Feliciano Caro-Ortiz.
Fire Runs
Aug. 16
Tahlequah FD: 11:16 a.m., left assist, 1200 N. Trimble Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:51 p.m., hazmat/remove, 1200 N. Trimble Ave.
Aug. 17
Tahlequah FD: 11:50 a.m., MVA, Southridge and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:28 p.m., MVA, 1581 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:30 p.m., structure fire, 200 Monroe St.
Aug. 18
Tahlequah FD: 11:41 a.m., alarm, 591 Pendleton St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:49 a.m., electrical hazard, Utah Driver and Fowler Road.
Aug. 19
Tahlequah FD: 7:29 a.m., outside fire, East Fourth Street Bridge.
