Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ronald Dale Carlile to Carlile Trust.
Nita Fay Bennett to Taylor K. Harris.
Charles Blair to Hunter Rush.
Stacie Wilson to Haley Miller.
Joyce F. Seeley to Todd Crow.
Paul Steven Lindeke to Darrell W. Wilson.
Randy E. Davis to Randy Eugene McKee.
Felonies
Ricky Degase - possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Misdemeanors
Kenneth Dean Collins - petit larceny, possession of paraphernalia and trespassing after being forbidden.
Trenton Eugene Grass - defrauding an innkeeper, assault and battery and public intoxication.
Civils
Energy One Federal Credit Union v. Tabitha Ann Cheesman and Charles Cheesman - indebtedness.
Small Claims
David Meigs v. Ray Henkel - entry and detainer.
World Finance Corp. v. Shelby Stacey - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Mandy Taylor - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Buck Allen Wood - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Kimberly Quiroz - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Jennifer D. Russell - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Kaylae Faith Sourjohn - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Lisa Worster - petition for judgment.
Bryant Inc. v. Kimberly Wheeler - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Starmye Halpain v. Robert Wayne Halpain.
Fire Runs
July 31
Tahlequah FD: 3:23 p.m., MVA, West Avenue and Fox Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.