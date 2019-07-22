Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bobby Dean Coldwell to Sharon Ruth Coldwell.
Cynthia Lee McGinnis to Dauna Deolus.
Michael E. Gassaway to Looney Family Revocable Trust.
Jessica L. Akin to Diana M. Mayorga.
Chris Johnson to Hector M. Torres.
Felonies
Troy Gene Duchesne - burglary, second degree and trespassing after being forbidden.
Misdemeanors
Dylan Darnell - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of alcoholic beverage by person under 21 and no seat belt.
Nicky Joe Daugherty - trespassing after being forbidden.
Dylan Hale - leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Civils
Credit Corp. Solutions, LLC. v. Kathryn Marie Kelly - indebtedness.
Credit Corp. Solutions, LLC. v. Mike Bryan - indebtedness.
Quahlity Buds, LLC. v. Kandis Correa - breach of contract.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC. and DBA Mr. Cooper v. Judy M. Sarten, Trinity Land Developers, LLC., Bryan Keith Sarten, Lisa M. Carroll and Gary Sarten - foreclosure.
Midland Funding, LLC. v. Paul Ferguson - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Western Finance v. Jennifer Girty - petition for judgment.
Western Finance v. Mose Shell - petition for judgment.
Illinois River Real Estate, LLC. v. Roger Clow - entry and detainer.
Illinois River Real Estate, LLC. v Gayla Budder - entry and detainer.
World Finance Corp. v. Julia Grimmett and Vincent Combs - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Jennifer Lay - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Clyde H. Bechtol - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Ericka Lile - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Larry Webber - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Cherrell McDonald - petition for judgment.
Faye Wiseley v. Christine Schwartz - entry and detainer.
Larry Haney v. Wilma Fixin - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Barbara Barron v. Johnnie Clay Barron Jr..
Marriages
James Cordova Gonzales, 32, Tahlequah and Nicole Elizabeth Foster, 32, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 20
Tahlequah FD: 10:50 a.m., lifting assist, 1200 N. Trimble Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:19 p.m., electrical hazard, 1741 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:34 p.m., MVA, North Muskogee Avenue and East Downing.
Tahlequah FD: 5:53 p.m., missing person, Highway 62 Bridge.
July 21
Tahlequah FD: 6:44 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and East Murrell Road.
Lowrey FD: 10:12 p.m., medical assist, E. 485 Road.
July 22
Tahlequah FD: 6:00 a.m., structure fire, 306 N. Ash Ave.
Death Notices
FADDIS, Delma Lorine, 90, Stilwell, homemaker. Died July 19. Graveside services July 23, 10 a.m., Westville City Cemetery, Green Country Funeral Home.
STANLEY, Gerald William, 70, retired RV salesman and business owner. Died July 20. No services, Green Country Funeral Home.
ANDERSON, Sandra, 71, Tahlequah, personal care assistant. Died July 6. No services, Green Country Funeral Home.
BROWN, Thomas, 74, Tahlequah, construction. Died July 19. Services pending, Green Country Funeral Home.
MOUSE, Connie, 76, Tahlequah, cook. Died July 22, Services pending, Green Country Funeral Home.
JACKSON, Thomas, 67, Hulbert, administrator. Died July 7. Services July 25, 2 p.m. at Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
