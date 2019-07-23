Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Cherokee County Airport Authority to T3 Aerosports, LLC..

Carol Jean Maxwell to Jason L. Maxwell.

Carl Norman Hyslope to Carl Norman Hyslope.

Brian A. Lanham to Brian A. Lanham.

Natalie Nicole Neal-Cloud to Marty Russell.

DMS, LLC. to Joseph M. Meeks.

Felonies

Hector Daniel Montes - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container of beer and driving under suspension.

Timothy Wayne Forrest - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 16-20 mph over.

Marissa K. Deerinwater - domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and child abuse.

Misdemeanors

Troy Gene Duchesne - uttering a forged instrument and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Hurley Dewayne Pitts - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. v. Larry George Colburn - indebtedness.

Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. v. Christopher S. Corey - indebtedness.

Discover Bank v. Julie A. Birdtail - breach of contract.

Wayne Rowden v. title to boat - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Red River Credit v. Makayla Rehdawn Juarez - petition for judgment.

Red River Credit v. Pamela Rae Gross - petition for judgment.

Red River Credit v. Lorrisa N. Wood - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Celena Bower v. Roger Allen Bower.

Shyanne Sue Scott v. Wesley Ray Baker.

Divorces

Bobby Brown v. Devan Brown.

Marriages

Jorge Emilio Perez Garcia, 41, Tahlequah, and Valentina Rodriguez Aguilar, 41, Tahlequah.

Robert Brett Macy, 55, Newalla, and Lori Ann Roach, 55, Choctaw.

Fire Runs

July 22

Tahlequah FD: 4:22 p.m., electrical hazard, East Powell Road and Park Hill Road.

July 23

Tahlequah FD: 7:10 a.m., MVA, Stickross Mountain Road and Highway 62.

Death Notices

SWEENEY, Robert, 54, Tahlequah, Westville Police Officer. Died July 21. Visitation July 23, 2 p.m. with Wake service 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Reed-Culver. Graveside services July 24, 10 a.m. at Tahlequah City Cemetery.

CAFFEY, Wanda Lee, 86, Tahlequah, retired Gateway Luggage assembly line worker. Died July 19. Visitation July 26, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Services July 26, 1 p.m. at Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.

