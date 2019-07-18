Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Donovan Cox to Erica Marie Reese.
Warren A. Ragsdale to Joseph Wright.
Scott Turney to Mickie Turney.
Misdemeanors
Shelly Renee McKeel - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Trent Stefan Osceola - public intoxication.
Michael Eugene McKee - public intoxication.
Kristopher Brian Johnson - public intoxication.
Andgelise Samantha Poole - possession of paraphernalia.
Amanda Rose Rasmussen - DUI-misd. Municipal Tahlequah.
Michael Limpy - public intoxication and outrage public decency.
Leigh Howard Hammond - malicious injury to property and gross disturbance of the peace.
Brandon Jarvis Grigsby - possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension and no security verification.
Joe Don Selven Fields - DUI misdemeanor and transporting open container.
Seth P. Scheifelbein - DUI under 21 misdemeanor.
Lachelle A. Heskett - larceny and trespassing after being forbidden.
Melissa Dawn Garris - DUI-misd. Municipal Tahlequah, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension and unsafe lane use.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Traviontae Duane Martin - breach of contract.
Onemain Financial Services v. Robert Dale Cary - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Charles Dwayne Hall v. All other persons unknown - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Kayla Cosper and Rayven Clyde Eli - petition for judgment.
Joann Swafford v. Tiffany Washington - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Jose Luis Segura, 26, Tahlequah and Ashley Sophia-Rubio Rodriguez, 30, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 17
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 p.m., outside fire, 432 Carr Lane.
Lowrey FD: 5:08 p.m., structure fire, E. 670 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:57 p.m., outside fire, 460 Ridgewood Circle.
July 18
Tahlequah FD: 9:40 a.m., outside fire, 460 Ridgewood Circle.
Death Notice
GASSAWAY, Virginia, 76, Tahlequah, sales clerk. Died July 16. Services July 20, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Tahlequah. Green Country Funeral Home.
