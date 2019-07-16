Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Randy J. Merciez to Ben R. Matson.
Terry D. Warren to Silas Snow.
David G. Goad to Derek Brandon Bolt.
William L. Berry to MPC Custom Homes, LLC..
Chris K. Anderson to Stanley E. Scott.
Kevin R. James to Trey Dillon Kimble.
Sheila Glenn to Jackie Willis.
Ditech Financial, LLC. to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development.
Felonies
Georganna Sue Deshazer - possession of credit card belonging to another.
Kyle Aaron Black - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors
Eric Villanueva Gomez - as a person under 21, possess intoxicating beverage in a public place, no drivers license, no security verification, operate vehicle with any material or object placed as to obstruct and failure to stop at red light.
Necoti Duane Dushane - public intoxication.
Lucas Wade Murphy - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, inattentive driving resulting in collusion and no seat belt.
Robbie Jay Henson - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Allen Wayne James - public intoxication.
Robert James Still - public intoxication.
Billy Ray Pickrell - public intoxication.
John William White - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Mindy Renee Adair-Jackson - trespassing after being forbidden.
Cole Amon Burson - driving under the influence by a person under 21 and no seat belt.
Evan Christopher Bohlander - as a person under 21, possess intoxication beverage in a public place and open container of alcohol.
Robert Hunter Free - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, leaving scene of accident involving damage and no drivers license.
Civils
American Express National v. Kae Linda Adams - breach of contract.
American Express National v. Jessica Erin Scaff - breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC. v Susan Ishcomer - indebtedness.
American Express National v. Janet Prewitt - breach of contract.
Daniel Eugen Paris and Viola Lynn Paris v. Robert M. McLaughlin and Somay McLaughlin - quiet title.
Small Claims
AES Properties, LLC. v Emma Jean Zamora - entry and detainer.
East Gate Inn Apartments v. Jerrod Fields - entry and detainer.
East Gate Inn Apartments v. Johnathan Hodgson and Kirsten Hawthorn - entry and detainer.
First Fidelity Loans Too v. Michelle Price - petition for judgment.
E&E Operations Series, LLC. v Heather Michelle Taylor and Marlon Taylor - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Loans, LLC. v Michelle Price - petition for judgement.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC. v Michelle Price - petition for judgment.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Jordan Clark - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Drew Allen Scott - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Kati Jo Phillips v. Michael Wayne Bruner.
Drew Allen Scott v. Adan Olguin and Della Olguin.
Patricia Marie Garrison v. Amanda Faye Garrison.
Amanda R. Wheeler v. Bruce Willoughby.
Fire Runs
July 15
Tahlequah FD: 11:22 a.m., outside fire, 613 E. 776 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:40 p.m., MVA, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
July 16
Tahlequah FD: 12:37 a.m., alarm, 1201 Commercial Road.
Death Notice
WARD, Rick (Richard) Thomas, Hulbert, died July 13. No services - donated body to OU med school.
Commented
