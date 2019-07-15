Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Samantha Adamson to Mary Beth Vintges.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Logan Gallimore.
Misdemeanors
Matthew Kyle Daniels - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, no drivers license, failure to stop a red light, speeding 21-25 mph over, and no seat belt.
Jesus M. Porras Solano - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Rae Werther - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Civils
Reverse Mortgage Solutions v Suzanne Lea Drywater, Billie Joyce Fain, Vincent Blair, Billy Ray Cole, Cassilyn Coger, Sarah Lee Bond, Kenny Ray Drywater and Discover Bank - foreclosure.
Small Claims
First Fidelity Loans, LLC. v Keely Boston - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Amber Dawn Johnson v. Ross Johnson.
Fire Runs
July 12
Lowrey FD: 1:30 p.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 6:05 p.m., MVA, Water Street and East Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 9:56 p.m., smoke investigation, 17720 S. Old Highway 62.
July 13
Tahlequah FD: 9:49 p.m., structure fire, 15546 N. Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:28 p.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:40 p.m., rekindle fire, 15546 N. Bryant Road.
July 14
Tahlequah FD: 7:31 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Death Notices
WARD, Rick (Richard) Thomas, Hulbert, died July 13. No services - donated body to OU med school.
