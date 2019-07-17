Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Simoline Louise Key to Justin Shackelford.
Robert Fount Holland Revocable Trust to Justin Brown.
Keith T. Gile to Amber Horn Trust.
Hutson Family Revocable Trust to Jacquelyn James.
Felonies
Carl Lee Clayton - aggravated assault and battery.
Michael John Howard McGregor - driving while under the influence of alcohol, endangering other while eluding/attempting to elude police, driving under suspension, operating a motorcycle without proper endorsement and no security verification.
Carl Lee Clayton - larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle.
Monica Louise McCrary - poss. of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pedro Luis Moreno - burglary, second degree and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Jesse Wayne Fixin - possession of controlled dangerous substance and assault.
Ronnie James Plucker - domestic abuse in the presence of a child.
Monica Louise McCrary - petit larceny.
Arnold Christopher Olson - public intoxication.
Bruce Willboughby - public intoxication.
James Austin Brown III - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia and inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Jason Ollis Miller - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Roberto Frank Plaud - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Michelle Oaks Crenshaw - public intoxication.
Civils
Steven Sallee and Melanie Sallee v. Scotty’s Sparrow Hawk Camp, LLC., Gene Shane Ellis, Tamie Ellis, James Harvey Chaffin II, Steve Chaffin, OK.G Farms, LLC. - indebtedness.
Anthony Matthew Sharp v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Brittany Compton v. Dustin Prock.
Divorces
Kristian A. Wolfe v. Michael L. Wolfe.
Death Notice
BROWN, Thomas L., 74, Tahlequah, construction supervisor. Died July 16. Services pending, Green Country Funeral Home.
FELTNER, Randy Lee, 58, Welling, online memorabilia sales. Died July 12. Graveside services July 19, 10 a.m. at Tahlequah City Cemetary.
