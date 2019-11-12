Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Leslie Alfred Smith to Dream Team Properties, LLC.

Joseph C. Horney to Bryon Sauceda.

Felonies

Dalton James Poafpybitty - burglary - second degree, larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, knowingly receiving stolen property, uttering a forged instrument, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Austin Jack Mullen - grand larceny.

Misdemeanors

Jeana S. Underwood - driving while under the influence of drugs and unsafe lane use.

Austin M. Wood - driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Charles Brian Crittenden - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Sevan Big Hair - open container alcohol, driving under suspension, unsafe lane use, and public intoxication.

Samantha Aubrey - failure to compel child to attend school.

Lucy Lynn Barnett - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.

Darla Felice Brumit- possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Cody Wayne Cheater - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, and no seat belt.

Roger Acoya - public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Claudio Aguilar Estridge - resisting an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wayne Collins - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Berton Glenn - uttering counterfeit money.

Civils

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Johnny Turner and Sharree Turner - indebtedness.

Small Claims

First United Loan Company v. Maria Castillo - petition for judgment.

First United Loan Company v. Tiffany Duvall - petition for judgment.

First United Loan Company v. Melanie McCarty - petition for judgment.

First United Loan Company v. Steve Silcox - petition for judgment.

Cherokee Hills Apartments v. Amanda Drywater - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Michael Timothy James Rose v. Becka Lane Rose.

Nicholas Wade Medlin v. Kayla Marie Medlin.

Fire Runs

Nov. 12

Tahlequah FD: 8:23 a.m., smoke alarm, 3990 Briar Lane.

Death Notices

MAXWELL, Rachel Dawn, 40, Tahlequah, food service worker. Died Nov. 6. Funeral services Nov. 15, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Ross Cemetery.

