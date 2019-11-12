Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Leslie Alfred Smith to Dream Team Properties, LLC.
Joseph C. Horney to Bryon Sauceda.
Felonies
Dalton James Poafpybitty - burglary - second degree, larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, knowingly receiving stolen property, uttering a forged instrument, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Austin Jack Mullen - grand larceny.
Misdemeanors
Jeana S. Underwood - driving while under the influence of drugs and unsafe lane use.
Austin M. Wood - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Charles Brian Crittenden - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Sevan Big Hair - open container alcohol, driving under suspension, unsafe lane use, and public intoxication.
Samantha Aubrey - failure to compel child to attend school.
Lucy Lynn Barnett - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Darla Felice Brumit- possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cody Wayne Cheater - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, and no seat belt.
Roger Acoya - public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Claudio Aguilar Estridge - resisting an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Wayne Collins - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew Berton Glenn - uttering counterfeit money.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Johnny Turner and Sharree Turner - indebtedness.
Small Claims
First United Loan Company v. Maria Castillo - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Tiffany Duvall - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Melanie McCarty - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Steve Silcox - petition for judgment.
Cherokee Hills Apartments v. Amanda Drywater - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Michael Timothy James Rose v. Becka Lane Rose.
Nicholas Wade Medlin v. Kayla Marie Medlin.
Fire Runs
Nov. 12
Tahlequah FD: 8:23 a.m., smoke alarm, 3990 Briar Lane.
Death Notices
MAXWELL, Rachel Dawn, 40, Tahlequah, food service worker. Died Nov. 6. Funeral services Nov. 15, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Ross Cemetery.
