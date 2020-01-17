Court Reports

Warranty Deeds

Nathan A. Fritze to Jeri L. Bowmar.

Earl L. Moon to Gary Don Piersall.

William G. Simpson to Michael Hofstrom.

Felonies

David Ruiz Gonzalez - burglary - first degree.

Tanner Lee Pritchett - possession of stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Jack Elijah Proctor - burglary - first degree.

Misty Dawn Taylor - prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, bringing contraband, resisting an officer, and public intoxication.

Debra Ann Baron - eluding police officer, driving without a driver’s license, and speeding 11-14 mph over.

Misdemeanors

Gary Zalete McWilliams - public intoxication.

Judith Gale Parrish - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.

Kayla Perkins - obstructing an officer.

Jose M. Sandoval-Torres - furnish alcohol to person under 21 years of age.

Dakota Duane Soldier - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container of beer, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, and driving under suspension.

Paul E. Speir - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol.

Dayne Joseph Whitehorn - assault and battery and threaten to perform act of violence.

Civils

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Jennifer McCarter - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Thomas Vance and Cody Vance v. Danita Morris - entry and detainer.

Traffic Report

Michael Todd Nolan - taxes due state, driving under suspension, and no security verification.

Russell Warren Beaver - no driver’s license and no security verification.

Summer Renee Eastham - no security verification and taxes due state.

Stephen Craig Hodge - taxes due state and no security verification.

Khaled Mohammed Bakri - speeding 15 mph over.

Lexi Deanne Mahurin - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Loren Michael Montgomery - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Joshua Duane Spears - no seat belt.

Amber Lea Dick - allow unauthorized person to drive.

Taylor Lee Cosby - driving left of center in marked zone.

Joshua Owen Billy - speed not reasonable or proper.

Xavier Gonzalez - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

John Andrew Keys - speeding 11-14 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Fire Runs

Jan. 16

Tahlequah FD: 12:01 p.m., grass fire, 1513 N. Douglas Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 5:07 p.m., MVA, Highway 82 and South Park Hill Road.

Death Notices

BENGE, Marcellus Jobe, 55, Tahlequah, carpenter. Died. Jan. 14. Funeral services, Jan. 21, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Jan. 20, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

FOX, Lester Wayne, 84, Welling. Died Jan. 15. Funeral services, Jan. 22, 11 a.m., Hart Funeral Chapel. Visitation, Jan. 21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hart Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you