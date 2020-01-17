Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Nathan A. Fritze to Jeri L. Bowmar.
Earl L. Moon to Gary Don Piersall.
William G. Simpson to Michael Hofstrom.
Felonies
David Ruiz Gonzalez - burglary - first degree.
Tanner Lee Pritchett - possession of stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.
Jack Elijah Proctor - burglary - first degree.
Misty Dawn Taylor - prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, bringing contraband, resisting an officer, and public intoxication.
Debra Ann Baron - eluding police officer, driving without a driver’s license, and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Misdemeanors
Gary Zalete McWilliams - public intoxication.
Judith Gale Parrish - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Kayla Perkins - obstructing an officer.
Jose M. Sandoval-Torres - furnish alcohol to person under 21 years of age.
Dakota Duane Soldier - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container of beer, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, and driving under suspension.
Paul E. Speir - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol.
Dayne Joseph Whitehorn - assault and battery and threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Jennifer McCarter - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Thomas Vance and Cody Vance v. Danita Morris - entry and detainer.
Traffic Report
Michael Todd Nolan - taxes due state, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Russell Warren Beaver - no driver’s license and no security verification.
Summer Renee Eastham - no security verification and taxes due state.
Stephen Craig Hodge - taxes due state and no security verification.
Khaled Mohammed Bakri - speeding 15 mph over.
Lexi Deanne Mahurin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Loren Michael Montgomery - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Duane Spears - no seat belt.
Amber Lea Dick - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Taylor Lee Cosby - driving left of center in marked zone.
Joshua Owen Billy - speed not reasonable or proper.
Xavier Gonzalez - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
John Andrew Keys - speeding 11-14 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Fire Runs
Jan. 16
Tahlequah FD: 12:01 p.m., grass fire, 1513 N. Douglas Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:07 p.m., MVA, Highway 82 and South Park Hill Road.
Death Notices
BENGE, Marcellus Jobe, 55, Tahlequah, carpenter. Died. Jan. 14. Funeral services, Jan. 21, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Jan. 20, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
FOX, Lester Wayne, 84, Welling. Died Jan. 15. Funeral services, Jan. 22, 11 a.m., Hart Funeral Chapel. Visitation, Jan. 21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hart Funeral Home.
