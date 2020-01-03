Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Terry E. Burnett to Mark A. Purscelley.
Blake Keeley to Shepley Holdings, LLC.
Equity Trust Company to Brian Miggletto.
Blake J. Keeley to Shepley Holdings, LLC.
Felonies
Ricky Aguilar Aguilar - possession of stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver's license.
Misdemeanors
Taylor Lynnzi Bear - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nancy Kaye Davis - failure to compel child to attend school.
Grace Boisen - public intoxication.
Cooper Sinclaire Day - leaving scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures, fail to report accident by driver, operate vehicle at a speed greater than responsible and proper, and no security verification.
Leonard Jason Wilkins - possess schedule II controlled dangerous substance, use drug paraphernalia, and fail to report by occupant.
Jessica G. Rhodes - operate vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Pete Loyd Jack - operate vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, malicious injury to person property, destroying evidence, no driver's license, open container alcohol, no seat belt, speeding 21-25 mph over.
Civils
William Edward Cribb v. In Re the name change - name change.
Oswaldo Tinajero v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jeramy Rhoden v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Brandon Bowers v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Chris Billings v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Leroy Blackwell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Robert E. Lee v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Joey Gayanich v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jerry Johnson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Double K Auto Sales v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jason Ronald v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Divorces
Donna Todd v. Shay Todd.
Marriages
Taylor Brooke Howell, 26, Tahlequah, and Sara Leanne Skinner, 23, Tahlequah.
Diego Nicacio, 26, Oklahoma City, and Sandy Hernandez, 27, Oklahoma City.
Wildlife
Gerald Dean Potts - unlawful disposal of deer carcasses and fail to check harvested deer before removing evidence of sex.
Traffic Report
Rory Andrew McWhorter - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Dawna S. Barbiaux - no seat belt.
Michael W. Carter - no seat belt.
Dell Ray Kent - no seat belt.
Paul Billy George Larsen - no seat belt.
Alyssa Marieah Faith Prater - no seat belt.
Jeffery Gordon Vance - no seat belt.
Lisa Marie Grimes - no seat belt.
Jesus Alberto Mosqueda - speeding 16-20 mph over.
William Anthony Murray - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Cynthia Sue Shanks - speeding 15 mph over.
Zachariah Thomas Anderson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Carissa Nichol Crain - speeding 15 mph over.
Brandon Lee Peak - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Sergio Sarabia - material improperly placed no vehicle windows and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Drew Allen Scott - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Wade Lewis Ritchie - no driver's license.
Tammy Renee Waters - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tyler Preston White - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Mireya Citlalin Paredes - speeding 16-20 mph over.
David Anthony Perkins - no driver's license and no seat belt.
Bailey Donald Smith - speeding 15 mph over.
Hecktor Sarabia - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Lane Michael Alexander - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Luis Miguel Benavides - no security verification.
Kathryn Stubbs Kennon - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Darren Lee Hammer - failure to stop at red light and open container alcohol.
Gary Eugene Dunlap - failure to yield from county road.
John MacGregor West - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Julia Claire Arnot - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Richard Bradley Ryals - driving under suspension.
Fire Runs
Jan 2.
Tahlequah FD: 11:44 a.m., alarm, 616 W. Shawnee St.
Death Notices
CRAWFORD, Reva Mae, 74, Tahlequah, grant writer solutions. Died Dec. 31. Funeral services Jan. 6, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation Jan. 5, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.