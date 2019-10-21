Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Brian Miggletto to Shelley C. Cooper.

Chirstina H. Zabik to Mindy Hendrix.

Misdemeanors

Melinda Maxine Brown - failure to compel child to attend school. Sue Aubrey - failure to compel child to attend school.

Civils

Carmen Hogshooter v. Dylan T. Richardson - automobile negligence.

Protective Orders

Kayla L. Fell v. Geneva F. Vaughn.

Paternity

Kristian Lesliemae Carder v. Tyler Addy - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Fire Runs

Oct. 17

Tahlequah FD: 3:49 p.m., MVA, W. 810 Road and South Bald Hill Road.

Tahlequah FD: 4:22 p.m., MVA, 2407 S. Muskogee Ave..

Tahlequah FD: 5:34 p.m., smoke investigation, Fuller and East Drive.

Oct. 19

Lowrey FD: 2:23 p.m., medical assist, E. 645 Road.

Lowrey FD: 7:45 p.m., service call, Highway 82A.

Oct. 21

Tahlequah FD: 5:39 a.m., odor investigation, 342 S. Morris Ave..

Tahlequah FD: 8:52 a.m., MVA, Choctaw Street and South College Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 9:32 a.m., electric hazard, 708 E. Ward St..

Death Notices

HATHCOAT, Billie Sue, 74, Park Hill, social worker. Died Oct. 17. Funeral services, Oct. 22, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment, Park Hill Cemetery.

TENNISON, Buddy Michael, 58, Colcord, Cherokee Casino Hotel Guest Services. Died Oct. 18. Services, Oct. 22, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Oct. 21, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver.

