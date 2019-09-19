Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Homestead Mortgage to Tyson R. Young.
Margarett Sue Girdner to Jacob Tafoya.
Misdemeanors
Caleb Bates - reckless driving.
David Thomas Bates - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alleena Michelle Harley - public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Casey Alan Carr - trespassing after being forbidden.
Small Clams
Melissa Drywater and Savannah Ford v. Robert Roberts - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Anna Michelle Reynolds v. Jacob Leigh Reynolds.
Elizabeth Aldridge v. Michael Glenn Cowan.
Sarah Elizabeth Miller v. Michael Glenn Cowan.
Marissa Danielle Solenberg v. Dwayne L. Solenberg.
Marriages
Alexander Ray McBride, 22, Midwest City, and Jeralyn Ashten Armstrong, 23, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 18
Tahlequah FD: 1:11 p.m., smoke investigation, 7 Clans Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:15 p.m., structure fire, 17770 S. Welling Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.