Court Reports

Warranty Deeds

Homestead Mortgage to Tyson R. Young.

Margarett Sue Girdner to Jacob Tafoya.

Misdemeanors

Caleb Bates - reckless driving.

David Thomas Bates - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alleena Michelle Harley - public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Casey Alan Carr - trespassing after being forbidden.

Small Clams

Melissa Drywater and Savannah Ford v. Robert Roberts - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Anna Michelle Reynolds v. Jacob Leigh Reynolds.

Elizabeth Aldridge v. Michael Glenn Cowan.

Sarah Elizabeth Miller v. Michael Glenn Cowan.

Marissa Danielle Solenberg v. Dwayne L. Solenberg.

Marriages

Alexander Ray McBride, 22, Midwest City, and Jeralyn Ashten Armstrong, 23, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Sept. 18

Tahlequah FD: 1:11 p.m., smoke investigation, 7 Clans Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 9:15 p.m., structure fire, 17770 S. Welling Road.

