Court Report
Warranty Deeds
C. Paxton Edwards to Wesley Smith.
Joe Mack Harris to Teresa Tucker.
Sidney K. Craig to Tony Lillard.
Meagan L. Tyler to Timothy Wade Murphy Trust.
Bob Barnes to Bob Barnes Trust.
Carl E. Standefer to David Ethan Graham.
Randy Richards to Ashley Dye.
Richard Hasenauer to Debra K. Thornbrugh.
Roy Bryant Revocable Trust to Jimmie Robertson.
Dewain Peace to Wayne Hall.
Mid America Mortgage to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Felonies
James Dean Belknap - falsely personate another create liability.
Misdemeanors
Jodie Christine Haddock - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jolene J. Yazzie - public intoxication.
Paige Leigh Hill - actual physical control.
Cynthia Sue Ullom - public intoxication.
Civils
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Shaydee McFarland - breach of contract.
Unifund CCR, LLC v. James Curtis Myers - indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC v. Donna K. Webb - indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Justin Charles Farmer - breach of contract.
Armstrong Bank v. Monica Rachelle Flynn and Lahon Lee Flynn - foreclosure.
The JD Group, LLC and Jay Wolf v. L.S. Fields, Little Snow, LLC, Gene Edwin O'Brien, San Francisco Capital Advice - foreign judgment.
Protective Orders
Wilma Russell v. Brandon Lee Girty.
Angely Valdes v. Jeremy Sterling Dill.
Marriages
Dewitte Franklin Floyd IV, 51, Bunch, and Maysel Canorete Garsula, 30, Bunch.
Fire Runs
Nov. 25
Tahlequah FD: 12:07 p.m., medical assist, 641 Green Country Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 12:39 p.m., grass fire, 20123 Felts Drive.
Nov. 26.
Tahlequah FD: 12:10 a.m., structure fire, 309 W. South St..
Death Notices
THOMPSON, Eva Ann, 74, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Nov. 25. Funeral services Nov. 27, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment to follow at Swimmer Cemetery.
