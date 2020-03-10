Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kevin Applegate to Kongmeng Tony Xiong.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Emmanuel Deckard.
Felonies
Adrianna M. Whitney-Miller - assault and battery upon a police officer, obstructing an officer, and resisting an officer.
John Alfred Johnson - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretense.
Misdemeanors
Dylan Cade Ralls - driving while impaired.
Mikki Amber Crawford - domestic abuse - assault and battery and resisting an officer.
Trae Allen Cordell - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Joseph Whitney - obstructing an officer.
Timothy Lee Wilson - public intoxication.
Richard Bradley Ryals - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Trae Allen Cordell - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Bettina J. Frix - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Michael David Rogers - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Briana M. Hull - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Mike Adam Malenski - indebtedness.
Calvary SPV 1, LLC v. Christy Anderson - indebtedness.
Olivia Beardsley v. Tahlequah Dig #1, LLC DBA, Cherokee Hills Apartments, and Rebecca Reed - negligence.
Small Claims
Breanna Nicole Duncan v. Dustin Cape - replevin.
Lakeview Mobiel Home Park v. Linda Erie - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Tina L. Roach - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Lacey Dawn Spears v. Jimmy Wayne Center Potts.
Kaelen Nachole Elienberger v. Janssen Ray Elienberger.
Divorces
Kristi Parker v. Travi Lane Barnhart.
Mara Dawn Thompson v. Larry Don Thompson Jr.
Mark Douglas Ford v. Michelle Diane Ford.
Marriages
Nicholas Joseph Ingram, 38, Muskogee, and Sheila Kaye Stanglin, 33, Pryor.
Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Gracia, 20, Stilwell, and Hanna Marie Parker, 21, Stilwell.
Richard W. Checotah, 76, Fort Gibson, and Raynetta Kay Rodgers, 66, Fort Gibson.
Fire Runs
March 9
Tahlequah FD: 11:52 a.m., fire alarm, 622 Lewis Ave.
Death Notices
GORDON, Mac D, 81, Hulbert, iron worker. Died March 7. Funeral services, March 12, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
ANDERSON, Robert, 81, Miami, professor. Died March 7. Funeral services, March 28, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
CAIN Dawn, 68, Tahlequah, director of admissions. Died March 3. Funeral services, March 14, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
