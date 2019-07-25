Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Hazel L. Bryant Living Trust to Janie Eddlemon.

Scott Allen Little to This is Home, LLC..

Marilyn Hooper Kirk to Berg Family Trust.

Bobby Slover to David Walkingstick.

Felonies

Stephen Mac Thompson - arson, third degree.

James Wesley Friend - possession of firearm after felony conviction, driving under suspension, no security verification and no seat belt.

Misdemeanors

Michael Amir Young - assault and battery.

Leslie Ann Dixon - public intoxication.

James Dillon Levan - public intoxication.

Johnna Danielle Strong - public intoxication.

Charles Brian Crittenden - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.

Civils

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC. v. Sarah Butler - indebtedness.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC. v. Shannon Berry - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Jason Mathis v. Rick Steven Ensminger - petition for judgment.

Nathan Fritze v. Jess Crow - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Jesse James Garnee v. Tyler Rogers.

Marriages

Jeff Alan Patenaude, 26, Tahlequah, and Linda Joy Waters, 25, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

July 24

Tahlequah FD: 4:25 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 5:06 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 9:07 p.m., dumpster fire, 4683 S. Muskogee Ave.

July 25

Tahlequah FD: 6:12 a.m., MVA, Seminary Avenue and North Street.

Tahlequah FD: 6:48 a.m., electric hazard, 1140 N. Bryant Road.

Death Notices

ULLRICH, Calvin Leslie, 62, Tahlequah, owner of Calvin and Son Roofing. Died July 23. Services July 27, 2 p.m. at Green Country Funeral Home.

