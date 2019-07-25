Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Hazel L. Bryant Living Trust to Janie Eddlemon.
Scott Allen Little to This is Home, LLC..
Marilyn Hooper Kirk to Berg Family Trust.
Bobby Slover to David Walkingstick.
Felonies
Stephen Mac Thompson - arson, third degree.
James Wesley Friend - possession of firearm after felony conviction, driving under suspension, no security verification and no seat belt.
Misdemeanors
Michael Amir Young - assault and battery.
Leslie Ann Dixon - public intoxication.
James Dillon Levan - public intoxication.
Johnna Danielle Strong - public intoxication.
Charles Brian Crittenden - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC. v. Sarah Butler - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC. v. Shannon Berry - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Jason Mathis v. Rick Steven Ensminger - petition for judgment.
Nathan Fritze v. Jess Crow - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jesse James Garnee v. Tyler Rogers.
Marriages
Jeff Alan Patenaude, 26, Tahlequah, and Linda Joy Waters, 25, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 24
Tahlequah FD: 4:25 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:06 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:07 p.m., dumpster fire, 4683 S. Muskogee Ave.
July 25
Tahlequah FD: 6:12 a.m., MVA, Seminary Avenue and North Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:48 a.m., electric hazard, 1140 N. Bryant Road.
Death Notices
ULLRICH, Calvin Leslie, 62, Tahlequah, owner of Calvin and Son Roofing. Died July 23. Services July 27, 2 p.m. at Green Country Funeral Home.
