Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Lonnie C. Stansifer to Robert L. Foreman.

Felonies

David Lynn Howard - driving while under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude, driving under suspension and failure to pay all taxes due state.

Misdemeanors

Kyle Joseph Shook - public intoxication.

Wesley Jay Proctor - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Civils

Chistime Almedia Sumner v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.

Flintridge Park, LLC v. Flintridge Park Owners Assoc, Inc - declaratory judgment.

Protective Order

Tiffany Ann Washington v. Joshua Evan Swafford.

Crystal McIntosh v. James Willard McIntosh.

Divorces

Barbara Sue Barron v. Johnnie Clay Barron Jr.

Marriages

Rodney Joseph Tyler, 48, Tahlequah, and Renata Jeanne Erhardt, 50, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Tahlequah FD: 10:18 p.m., alarm, 14040 N. Britton Road.

Death Notices

GONZALIS, Betty "Bee" Jo, 52, Stilwell, job corp floor supervisor. Died Aug. 17. Services, Aug. 22, 2 p.m.,Cherry Tree Church. Visitation, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Reed-Culver.

BARRAZA, Joe L, 77, Kansas, machine operator. Died Aug. 13 in Tulsa. Mass of Christian Burial, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.,St. Brigid Catholic Church. Rosary service, Aug. 22, 7 p.m., Reed-Culver.

Tags