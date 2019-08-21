Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lonnie C. Stansifer to Robert L. Foreman.
Felonies
David Lynn Howard - driving while under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude, driving under suspension and failure to pay all taxes due state.
Misdemeanors
Kyle Joseph Shook - public intoxication.
Wesley Jay Proctor - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Chistime Almedia Sumner v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Flintridge Park, LLC v. Flintridge Park Owners Assoc, Inc - declaratory judgment.
Protective Order
Tiffany Ann Washington v. Joshua Evan Swafford.
Crystal McIntosh v. James Willard McIntosh.
Divorces
Barbara Sue Barron v. Johnnie Clay Barron Jr.
Marriages
Rodney Joseph Tyler, 48, Tahlequah, and Renata Jeanne Erhardt, 50, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Tahlequah FD: 10:18 p.m., alarm, 14040 N. Britton Road.
Death Notices
GONZALIS, Betty "Bee" Jo, 52, Stilwell, job corp floor supervisor. Died Aug. 17. Services, Aug. 22, 2 p.m.,Cherry Tree Church. Visitation, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Reed-Culver.
BARRAZA, Joe L, 77, Kansas, machine operator. Died Aug. 13 in Tulsa. Mass of Christian Burial, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.,St. Brigid Catholic Church. Rosary service, Aug. 22, 7 p.m., Reed-Culver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.