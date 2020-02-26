Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Elizabeth Louise Gourd-Killion to Christopher Drew Cooper Jr.
Pamela S. Parker to Audie L. & Glenda Sue Shankle Revocation Trust.
Luther Halpain to Lauren Halpain.
Dale Dean Denwalt to Jimmie W. Willis.
Joyce W. Gist to Joyce Winona Gist.
Felonies
Sonya Kaye Gray - falsely personate another to create liability, speeding 1-10 mph over, and driver's license to be carried.
Floyd Ray White Jr. - possession of firearm after felony conviction and resisting arrest.
Russell B. Sigler - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, bringing contraband into jail, destroying evidence, open container beer, and resisting an officer.
Joseph Michael Baker - knowing receiving or concealing stolen property and burglary - second degree.
Misdemeanors
Trae Allen Cordell - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rayne Faith Dawn Bailey - obstructing an officer.
Deanna Eileen Houston - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billy Joe Sunday III - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and carrying a firearm while under the influence.
Nakita Danielle Ritchie - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.
Toni Yahola - malicious injury or destruction of property.
Tiffany Nicole Long - violation of open burning act and illegal dumping.
Crystal Dawn Gibson - failure to compel child to attend school.
Robert William Leroy Gibson - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Christopher Paul Thompson - indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC v. Heather Smith - indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC v. Steven L. Ballou - indebtedness.
Richard Cawthorne v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Garden Walk Apartments v. Karrine Sanders - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Tiffany Lynn Haeberle v. John Cole Haeberle.
Nallia Ruth Duchinsky v. Shelbie T. Hawkins.
Paternity
Kayla Michelle Key v. Danny Wayne Harrison Jr. - paternity with child support and or custody.
Jazmine L. Carpenter v. Austin K. Barnette - child support.
Cristina Vien Mendoza v. James Raymond Fischer - child support.
April Nachol Baysinger v. Michael Bryan Sears - child support.
Brittany Jenkins v. Dylan Michael Yanez - child support.
Fire Runs
Feb. 25
Tahlequah FD: 5:18 p.m., MVA, East First Street and State Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 6:38 p.m., structure fire, 706 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:15 p.m., outside fire, West First Street and Lamer Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9:10 p.m., gas leak/gas odor, 100 N. East Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:04 p.m., alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:13 p.m., elevator incident, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:13 p.m., elevator incident, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.
Feb. 26
Lowrey FD: 6:02 a.m., MVC, State Highway 82A and East 690 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.