Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Elizabeth Louise Gourd-Killion to Christopher Drew Cooper Jr.

Pamela S. Parker to Audie L. & Glenda Sue Shankle Revocation Trust.

Luther Halpain to Lauren Halpain.

Dale Dean Denwalt to Jimmie W. Willis.

Joyce W. Gist to Joyce Winona Gist.

Felonies

Sonya Kaye Gray - falsely personate another to create liability, speeding 1-10 mph over, and driver's license to be carried.

Floyd Ray White Jr. - possession of firearm after felony conviction and resisting arrest.

Russell B. Sigler - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, bringing contraband into jail, destroying evidence, open container beer, and resisting an officer.

Joseph Michael Baker - knowing receiving or concealing stolen property and burglary - second degree.

Misdemeanors

Trae Allen Cordell - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rayne Faith Dawn Bailey - obstructing an officer.

Deanna Eileen Houston - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy Joe Sunday III - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Nakita Danielle Ritchie - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Toni Yahola - malicious injury or destruction of property.

Tiffany Nicole Long - violation of open burning act and illegal dumping.

Crystal Dawn Gibson - failure to compel child to attend school.

Robert William Leroy Gibson - failure to compel child to attend school.

Civils

Capital One Bank v. Christopher Paul Thompson - indebtedness.

Unifund CCR, LLC v. Heather Smith - indebtedness.

Unifund CCR, LLC v. Steven L. Ballou - indebtedness.

Richard Cawthorne v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Garden Walk Apartments v. Karrine Sanders - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Tiffany Lynn Haeberle v. John Cole Haeberle.

Nallia Ruth Duchinsky v. Shelbie T. Hawkins.

Paternity

Kayla Michelle Key v. Danny Wayne Harrison Jr. - paternity with child support and or custody.

Jazmine L. Carpenter v. Austin K. Barnette - child support.

Cristina Vien Mendoza v. James Raymond Fischer - child support.

April Nachol Baysinger v. Michael Bryan Sears - child support.

Brittany Jenkins v. Dylan Michael Yanez - child support.

Fire Runs

Feb. 25

Tahlequah FD: 5:18 p.m., MVA, East First Street and State Highway 62.

Tahlequah FD: 6:38 p.m., structure fire, 706 E. Downing St.

Tahlequah FD: 7:15 p.m., outside fire, West First Street and Lamer Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 9:10 p.m., gas leak/gas odor, 100 N. East Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 10:04 p.m., alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 10:13 p.m., elevator incident, 2142 Mahaney Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 10:13 p.m., elevator incident, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.

Feb. 26

Lowrey FD: 6:02 a.m., MVC, State Highway 82A and East 690 Road.

Tags

