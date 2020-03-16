Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Carroll D. Germany to Kimberly Carol Hearns.
James Aaron Rice to Michelle C. Holmes.
Hal L. Porter to Hal L. Porter Revocable Trust.
Bob R. Hall to Carlile Trust.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Zheng Lan.
Felonies
Gregory Travis Cullum - burglary - second degree.
Miles Brandon Gifford - child endangerment by driving while under the influence and DUI.
Misdemeanors
Janette Corine Welch - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Jaxx Dayne Easter - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher Friday - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and no driver’s license.
Amanda Renee Newman - disturbing the peace while intoxicated.
Dylan Thomas Taylor - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and use drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Wintrust Mortgage v. Joshua Everett - foreclosure.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corp v. Claude L. Sullivan IV, Debra Sullivan, Mortgage Electronic Registration, MCC Administration Corp, Kenneth Leo Dallis, Mae Dallis, Esther Dallis, and Midland Funding, LLC - foreclosure.
Mary A. Tushka and Tribal Child Support Services v. Matthew Douglas Girty - foreign judgment.
Small Claims
Nancy L. Davey v. Angelia K. Miller - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Miranda Nicole Cook v. Carl Lee Dallis.
Marriages
Jessie Tigris Poole, 21, Tahlequah, and Ashley Larue Hunnicutt, 25, Tahlequah.
James Alec Downing, 26, Muskogee, and Miranda Lacie Bohanon, 23, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 13
Tahlequah FD: 5:50 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
March 14
Tahlequah FD: 3:48 a.m., odor investigation, 626 S. Stonebrook Drive.
March 15
Tahlequah FD: 4:07 p.m., alarm, 411 E. Ward St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:18 p.m., gas odor investigation, 604 Pamela St.
March 16
Tahlequah FD: 7:54 a.m., forcible entry, 414 E. Normal St.
Death Notices
LEWIS, Melba Joyce, 78, Tahlequah, bookkeeper. Died March 13. Funeral services, March 20, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Moody Cemetery.
COLBURN, June, 84, Hulbert, homemaker. Died March 15. Formal visitation, March 19, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Viewing, March 19, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. No services.
