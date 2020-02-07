Court Report
Warrant Deeds
Bill Gilstrap to Bill Gilstrap Revocable Trust.
Regan L. Westbrook to Stephen Wayne Cross.
Joseph Couch to Anne C. Fite.
Rodney J. Swank to Justin Smith.
Misdemeanors
Wanda O'Rourke - public intoxication.
Sarah Jordan Kitchel - unauthorized use of credit card.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Efrain Garcia - indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Mary E. Braden - breach of contract.
Bank of America v. Debbie Marie Orr - breach of contract.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Marsha D. Cole - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Frank Austin Miller - indebtedness.
David Bogato v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Lisa McClure v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
Dusty Mayfield and Ali Mayfield v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Dennis Meier v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Frank Gene Jones v. Title to motor vehicle and Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Marcus Ibarra v. Aleida Eligio.
Divorces
Amy Brown v. Tony L. Brown.
Traffic Reports
Howard Lamont Jackson - no driver's license.
Kathy Marie Elayyan - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Aubreyelaine Soban - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brittany Storm Davis - driving under suspension.
Abigail Garcia - speeding 15 mph over.
Matthew Logan Nelton - speeding 15 mph over.
Antonio Felipe Santana Jr. - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Deanna K. Hayes - speeding 15 mph over.
Terrah Lynzi Wells - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Claude Nichols - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Bailey Joseph Ingram - no security verification.
Jason David Kay - no seat belt and speeding 15 mph over.
Randall Hunter House - no seat belt.
Tyre Lowery Ford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justine Renee Boyd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kenna Danae Tomlinson - driver inattention resulting in collision and no security verification.
Natalie Cynthia Bass - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Trent L. Coppoc - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Aaron Kelly Mitchell - speeding 15 mph over.
Christine Louann Williams - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Haley Ray Davenport - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Benjamin Dell Covey - taxes due state and no security verification.
Rhiannon Lynn Ridge - driving under suspension.
Emily Sue Bassett - no child restraint.
William Kelly Downing - throwing lighted substance on roadway.
Juana Maria Martinez - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Travis Steven Chan Olson - no seat belt.
Elizabeth Savannah Sandkuhl - no seat belt.
Cody Taylor Gordon Crawford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert Lee Livers - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Raymond Robbins - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Aaron Michael Johnson - no seat belt.
Emily Gayle Gourd - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Jared Tyler Dorsey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Nichole Ashley Wilson - taxes due state and no driver's license.
Larry Duran Guthrie - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Ethan Wayne Charles - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Lucy Lynn Barnett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Randi Kay Lea Cary - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alberto Landaverde-Gonzalez - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Riley Nichole Davis - improper turn at intersection.
Natasha Arlene Shade - no seat belt.
Jeremy Eugene Scott - no seat belt, driving under revocation, and no security verification.
Deanna Eileen Houston - no seat belt.
Tamara Dawn Sanders - no security verification, material improperly placed on vehicle windows, and taxes due state.
Aidan Hale Coleman - no seat belt.
Mary Jo Hammons - no seat belt.
Brittany Norma Davis - speeding 11-14 mph over, expired registration, and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Fire Runs
Feb. 7
Tahlequah FD: 5:52 a.m., structure fire, West Chickasaw Street and South State Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 10:06 a.m., fire alarm, 1741 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
PINKSTON (Rowland), Annie, 37, Locust Grove, AT&T sales representative. Died Feb. 5. Funeral services, Feb. 12, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church in Locust Grove.
