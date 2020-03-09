Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Don Wade to Richard McCafferty.
Austin Kevin Smith to Mai Rhia Vang.
Ronnie L. Ellis to Michelle L. Stephens.
Audie L. Shankle to J.L. Hobbs Revocable Trust.
Harvey Lee Chaffin to Juan Medina.
Jon Mar Enterprises, Inc to Marsha L. Zeiner.
William Kent Garrison to Tyson Young.
Misdemeanors
Donnie Young - malicious injury to property.
Whitney Marie Coats - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Credit Acceptance Corp., v. Dennis Lamb - breach of contract.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Larry B. Nunnelee - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Kristen Grace Hughes - indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC v. Megan Ashley Moore - indebtedness.
Divorces
Jamie Lynn Davis v. Dennis Wayne Davis Jr.
Daniel Cochran v. Courtney Cochran.
Holly Foreman v. Lucas Wayne Thomas.
Marriages
Brandon Lee Davis, 19, Tahlequah, and Megan Elizabeth Cullen, 20, Tahlequah.
Grover Westley Howard, 25, Hulbert, and Sarah Anne Seals, 23, Hulbert.
Matthew Heath Wyers, 29, Muskogee, and Megan Elizabeth Kuehn, 28, Muskogee.
Fire Runs
March 6
Lowrey FD: 12:22 p.m., grass fire, North 485 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:48 p.m., structure fire, 114 Whitemore Lane.
March 7
Tahlequah FD: 11:18 a.m., EMS assist, 1405 East Downing St.
Lowrey FD: 7:31 p.m., outside fire, East 560 Road.
March 8
Lowrey FD: 10:25 a.m., smoke investigation.
Tahlequah FD: 11:41 a.m., grass fire, 17091 W. 732 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:48 p.m., MVC, 902 East Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:26 p.m., grass fire, Main Parkway and Allen Road.
Death Notices
CANDY, Cherry Lee, 74, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died March 5. Funeral services, March 11, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation, March 10, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
LILLARD, George David, 75, Tahlequah, maintenance mechanic. Died March 8. Funeral services, March 12, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation, March 11, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
GORDON, Mac D, 81, Hulbert, iron worker. Died March 7. Funeral services, March 12, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
ANDERSON, Robert, 81, Miami, professor. Died March 7. Funeral services, March 28, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
