Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Illinois River Ranch Property Owners Assoc. to Brian Marlow.

Randall D. Sellers to Margie Girdner.

RLI Inc to Kent T. King.

Civils

Cherokee Nation Housing v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Brian Ford v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.

George Comas v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Jon Dillon Thomas v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Brett Wehmeyer v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Scholars Inn Apartments v. Mansor Almagbool - entry and detainer.

Scholars Inn Apartments v. Karra Fourkiller - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Jenee Lee Coats v. William Coats.

Fire Runs

Nov. 13

Tahlequah FD: 5:45 p.m., public assist, 1286 W. Fourth St..

Tahlequah FD: 9:40 p.m., fire alarm, 622 Lewis Ave.

