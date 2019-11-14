Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Illinois River Ranch Property Owners Assoc. to Brian Marlow.
Randall D. Sellers to Margie Girdner.
RLI Inc to Kent T. King.
Civils
Cherokee Nation Housing v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Brian Ford v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
George Comas v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jon Dillon Thomas v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Brett Wehmeyer v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Mansor Almagbool - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Karra Fourkiller - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Jenee Lee Coats v. William Coats.
Fire Runs
Nov. 13
Tahlequah FD: 5:45 p.m., public assist, 1286 W. Fourth St..
Tahlequah FD: 9:40 p.m., fire alarm, 622 Lewis Ave.
