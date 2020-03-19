Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Florence L. Myers to Kay Her.

William Patrick Cale to Charles Lamont.

Felonies

James Sherman Collins - domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and felony discharging firearm into dwelling.

Billy Ray Blair - prisoner placing body fluid on government employee and resisting an officer.

William Dewayne Bookout - feloniously pointing firearm and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Jarred Levi Thomas - assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Bethany Susan Parris - maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Misdemeanors

Cody Lee Pritchett - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving under suspension, and no security verification.

Joe Walter Mathis - public intoxication.

Freddie Lyn Brown - malicious injury to personal property.

Sarah Marie Drueppel - obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mollie Haywood - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Thomas Clinton Vance - driving while under the influence of alcohol, carrying a firearm while under the influence, and obstructing an officer.

Civils

Bank of America v. Marion Vance - breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Richard L. Dobson - indebtedness.

Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Blane D. True - indebtedness.

Regina L. Carr v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Wendy Bully v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Ionita Stefan Silviu v. Title to motor vehicle -issuance of title.

Small Claims

Vickie Sue Nofire v. Amanda Sue Ingram, Gary Neugin, Cherish Moore, Stephen Moore, Andy William Moore, Joshua Hix, and James Collins - entry and detainer.

Armstrong Bank v. Monica Avalos - petition for judgment.

Armstrong Bank v. Cooper Sinclaire Day - petition for judgment.

Armstrong Bank v. Randall Hunter House - petition for judgment.

Armstrong Bank v. Eugene M. Stover - petition for judgement.

Armstrong Bank v. Ashley Berry - petition for judgment.

Armstrong Bank v. Carolyn Ann Winland - petition for judgment.

Armstrong Bank v. Donna Todd and Shay Todd - petition for judgment.

Armstrong Bank v. Brooke Elizabeth Krempin - petition for judgment.

Divorces

William Paden Hall v. Kaitlin Nicole Hall.

Marriages

Eric Wayne Lamons, 31, Hulbert, and Dena Jo Squyres, 30, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

March 18

Tahlequah FD: 11:34 p.m., 1021 Campbell Road.

Lowrey FD: 11:54 p.m., medical assist call, East 688 Road.

