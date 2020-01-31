Court Report

Misdemeanors

Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - public intoxication.

Civils

Synchrony Bank v. Samuel Martinez - indebtedness.

Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Robin Groat - indebtedness.

Ryan Coburn v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Chris Bellew v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Kenneth Miller v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Cliff Aaron Wilson v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.

Larry Gene Barbaree v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Cory Moore and Steve Moore v. Tamara Brown and Gary Brown - entry and detainer.

First State Bank v. Brenda K. Whitemore and Cameron Sixkiller - petition for judgment.

Scholars Inn Apartments v. Shaelynne Sanchez-Czerniecki and Kody Wilson - entry and detainer.

Scholars Inn Apartments v. Sarah Miller, Angel Othon, and Necia Wolfe - entry and detainer.

Leonard Wilkins v. Terri Smith and Sam Smith - entry and detainer.

Traffic Report

Luke Ray Green - reckless driving.

Xela Angel Pierce - taxes due state, improper tag on vehicle, and no security verification.

Coltyn Chace Crain - speeding 26-30 mph over.

Tyra Lee Wilson - speeding 21-25 mph over, passing in a no passing zone, and no security verification.

Stephanie Jo Ann Peters - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Shawn William Hermanson - open container alcohol.

Shaneika Rochelle Smith-Kirby - no security verification.

Tye Bryant Johnson - failure to stop at stop sign.

Kialan Tyree Daniels - reckless driving and violation of license restriction.

Carlie Elizabeth Ballard - speed not reasonable and proper.

Ashley Nicole Garner - no seat belt.

Kelli Summer Norris - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Tedi Eileen Barnes - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Mathin Marie Sellers - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.

Baylee Jo Drywater - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Rickey Dewayne Christie - no driver's license and no security verification.

Kryslynn Nichole Berryman - speed not reasonable and proper.

Jennifer De Shonne Hunter - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jimmie Michelle Fite - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Barclay Craig St. Pierre - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Rebecca Lee Thomas - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Timothy Craig Webster - no seat belt.

Brent Albert Skocdople - no seat belt.

John Brandon Tottress - no security verification.

James Wesley Hurt Jr. - taxes due state.

Holly Dawn Etter - taxes due state.

Ethan Daniel Monholland - no seat belt.

Ricky Allen Wolfe - no seat belt.

Colt Laramy Browne - no seat belt.

Jimmy Lee Edwards Jr. - no seat belt.

Robert M. Hensley - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Mary Jane Thirsty - allow unauthorized person to drive.

Slynda Renee Landaverde - failure to stop at red light and no security verification.

Ryan Wayne Danielson - no seat belt.

Zachary Cale Anderson - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Mari Bichelle Deloache - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Adelia A. Hada - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Victor Manuel Castro - no driver's license.

Todd Lewis Forrest - no seat belt.

Vanessa Julie Ortiz - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Joseph Lee Paylor II - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Thoumage James M. Hooten - speeding 16-20 mph over.

William Travis Reeves - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Glenda Myrle Fisher - no seat belt.

Seth Tevye Switch - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Rayne Faith Dawn Bailey - allow unauthorized person to drive.

Jeramiah Steven Parr - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Death Notices

COLLINS, Joan Teehee, 80, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Jan. 28. Memorial services, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery in Tahlequah.

RITCHIE, Ronnie Paul, 78, farmer. Died Jan. 30. Funeral services, Feb. 3, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Feb. 2, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Holland Cemetery.

