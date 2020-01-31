Court Report
Misdemeanors
Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - public intoxication.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Samuel Martinez - indebtedness.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Robin Groat - indebtedness.
Ryan Coburn v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Chris Bellew v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kenneth Miller v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Cliff Aaron Wilson v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
Larry Gene Barbaree v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Cory Moore and Steve Moore v. Tamara Brown and Gary Brown - entry and detainer.
First State Bank v. Brenda K. Whitemore and Cameron Sixkiller - petition for judgment.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Shaelynne Sanchez-Czerniecki and Kody Wilson - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Sarah Miller, Angel Othon, and Necia Wolfe - entry and detainer.
Leonard Wilkins v. Terri Smith and Sam Smith - entry and detainer.
Traffic Report
Luke Ray Green - reckless driving.
Xela Angel Pierce - taxes due state, improper tag on vehicle, and no security verification.
Coltyn Chace Crain - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Tyra Lee Wilson - speeding 21-25 mph over, passing in a no passing zone, and no security verification.
Stephanie Jo Ann Peters - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Shawn William Hermanson - open container alcohol.
Shaneika Rochelle Smith-Kirby - no security verification.
Tye Bryant Johnson - failure to stop at stop sign.
Kialan Tyree Daniels - reckless driving and violation of license restriction.
Carlie Elizabeth Ballard - speed not reasonable and proper.
Ashley Nicole Garner - no seat belt.
Kelli Summer Norris - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tedi Eileen Barnes - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mathin Marie Sellers - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Baylee Jo Drywater - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Rickey Dewayne Christie - no driver's license and no security verification.
Kryslynn Nichole Berryman - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jennifer De Shonne Hunter - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jimmie Michelle Fite - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Barclay Craig St. Pierre - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Rebecca Lee Thomas - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Timothy Craig Webster - no seat belt.
Brent Albert Skocdople - no seat belt.
John Brandon Tottress - no security verification.
James Wesley Hurt Jr. - taxes due state.
Holly Dawn Etter - taxes due state.
Ethan Daniel Monholland - no seat belt.
Ricky Allen Wolfe - no seat belt.
Colt Laramy Browne - no seat belt.
Jimmy Lee Edwards Jr. - no seat belt.
Robert M. Hensley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mary Jane Thirsty - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Slynda Renee Landaverde - failure to stop at red light and no security verification.
Ryan Wayne Danielson - no seat belt.
Zachary Cale Anderson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mari Bichelle Deloache - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Adelia A. Hada - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Victor Manuel Castro - no driver's license.
Todd Lewis Forrest - no seat belt.
Vanessa Julie Ortiz - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Joseph Lee Paylor II - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Thoumage James M. Hooten - speeding 16-20 mph over.
William Travis Reeves - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Glenda Myrle Fisher - no seat belt.
Seth Tevye Switch - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rayne Faith Dawn Bailey - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Jeramiah Steven Parr - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Death Notices
COLLINS, Joan Teehee, 80, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Jan. 28. Memorial services, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery in Tahlequah.
RITCHIE, Ronnie Paul, 78, farmer. Died Jan. 30. Funeral services, Feb. 3, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Feb. 2, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Holland Cemetery.
