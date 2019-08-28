Court Report
Warranty Deeds
TRW Family Trust to Brandon Elliot Hale.
Timothy Shawn Foos to Jonathan Tubby.
Shannon Tara Patterson to Strata Trust Company Custodian.
Rita Gwen Kennedy to Roger Varnell.
Felonies
Joseph Eduardo Garcia - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Jesse Brian Fairfield - possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chris Brown - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Neomi Michelle Cooper - breaking and entering dwelling with permission.
Jeron Nathaniel Gladd - obstructing an officer and no driver's license.
Michael Lee Horrell - threaten to perform act of violence.
Jeremy Lee Rowe - obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop for yield sign.
Al Leonard Seastrom - trespassing after being forbidden.
Robert James Still - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Brent William Johnson - public intoxication.
Merilee Lucille Devon - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Shelley Louise Davis - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Angel Michelle Jones - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Sherry Ferguson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Walter Reuben Davis - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Patricia N. Curtis - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Mina Garcia - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Tim Callaway - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Sarah Carpenter - indebtedness.
Robert Lee Frank Jr. v. Edna Ford, Vandella Cunningham, Glen Cunningham, State of Oklahoma Ex Rel DPS and Oklahoma Tax Commission - quiet title.
Small Claims
Mary V. Gage v. Jan Catron - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Amanda White v. Nathaniel Orman.
Divorces
Billy Ray Holcomb v. Kristina Marie Holcomb.
Child Support
Jessica Raven Catron v. Jacob Taylor Chuckluck.
Paternity
Catherine Tusia v. Raymond L. Lofton.
Angela Allen v. Donald Sellman.
Heather D. O'Laughlin v. Mark A. Van-Velzor III.
Fire Runs
Aug. 27
Tahlequah FD: 2:24 p.m., structure fire, 7181 W. 730 Road.
Aug. 28
Tahlequah FD: 7:51 a.m., MVA, Oklahoma Avenue and Victor Street.
