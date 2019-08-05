Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Don A. Wade to Perry Van Buskirk.
Janet Keys to Michelle Keys.
Susan L. Wade to Spurlin Rentals, LLC.
JPMorgan Chase to Manuel Reyes.
Felonies
Rusty James - attempted larceny of automobile, tapering with a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Aaron Owl - assault and battery with a deadly weapon, obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marisela S. Sierra - DUI - felony municipal Tahlequah.
Joshua Michael Bird - eluding/endangering another, possess marijuana using motor vehicle and operating a prohibited vehicle on roadway.
Misdemeanors
Timothy W. Shepard - DUI - misdemeanor.
James Edward Hagar - domestic abuse - assault and battery and threaten to perform act of violence.
Jeffrey Thomas Bennett - obstructing an officer, no driver’s license, taxes due state and no security verification.
Daylon Dreadfulwater - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
T.M. Dun Acquisitions, LLC. v. Mellie’s Inc, Alan Anderson and Patricia E. Anderson - judgment.
Gomer Joe Wickliffe v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Divorces
Carol S. Flippo v. Brian K. Flippo.
Marriages
Thomas Ethan Gladd, 25, Sallisaw, and Ja-Li-Si-Bird Pittman, 25, Tahlequah.
Jason Kyle Richardson, 49, and Misty Lynn Bohlman, 50.
Fire Runs
August 2
Tahlequah FD: 12:41 p.m., MVA, Highway 51 and E. 750 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:26 p.m., structure fire, 1774 S. Muskogee Ave.
August 3
Tahlequah FD: 2:10 a.m., fire alarm, 101 Reasor’s St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:57 a.m., alarm, 33 Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 7:39 p.m., smoke investigation, Grandview Road and Jones Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 7:52 p.m., fire alarm, 622 Lewis Avenue.
August 4
Tahlequah FD: 11:47 a.m., gas leak, East Avenue and Tanglewood Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 4:00 p.m., MVA, Muskogee Avenue and East Lou Ellen Street.
Tahlequah FD: 5:54 p.m., fire alarm, 215 W. Fourth St.
August 5
Tahlequah FD: 8:21 a.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Death Notice
REED, Ronald D. (Deak), Tahlequah. Services August 6, 2 p.m. at Olive Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.