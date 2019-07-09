Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kevin Perry to Arlan Hanson.
Larry Haney to Larry Haney.
Brian E. Cookson to Trace Alan Williams.
Darlene Hall to Tisha Hall.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity to John D. Molt.
Jonathan B. Bell to Jimmy M. Bell.
Felonies
Larry William Davis - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and defective equipment.
Daryn Samuel Laconsello - possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Miguel Angel Hernandez - feloniously pointing firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, threaten to perform act of violence and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Joshua James Dotson - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, eluding/attempting to elude police officer and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Ronnie L. Brown - driving under the influence of drugs, no drivers license and failure to stop for yield sign.
David Lamont Baldridge - threaten to perform act of violence.
Dalton Jacob Dillard - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michelle Frank - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Levi Roy Gable - driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, operating ATV on highway and no security verification.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC. v. Mike Stilwell and Karla Stilwell - indebtedness.
Troy Capital, LLC. v. Brandon Coulter - indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC. v. Owen Butler Jr. - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Elizabeth Northrup - breach of contract.
Bank of America v. Cathy L. Springwater - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Ozark Ridge Phase II v. Albert Wayne Duncan and Christine Shane Clothier - entry and detainer.
Ozark Ridge Phase II v. Tiffany Gourd - entry and detainer.
