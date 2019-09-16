Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Donna Sue Richard to Donna S. Richard.
John Edward Glascock Jr to Scott P. Franklin.
Flintridge Park Properties to Flintridge Park Properties.
Frank A. Teague to Joel Gomez Arrona.
Brian Miggletto to Dwayne Lee Solenberg.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Richard Floyd Tannehill.
Scott Brooks to Thomas Lee Simmons.
Civils
Tulsa Federal Credit Union v. Jana D. O'Neal - indebtedness.
Small Claims
America's Car-Mart, Inc and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Stephen D. Leach and Samantha Renee Osage - petition for judgment.
America's Car-Mart, Inc and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Shasa Nichole Broaddrick - petition for judgment.
America's Car-Mart, Inc and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Dale Avery Allison and Sarai R. Allison - petition for judgment.
America's Car-Mart, Inc and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Brandon Chester and Erica Chester - petition for judgment.
America's Car-Mart, Inc and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Juanita Marie McAndrews - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Melanie McCarty - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Mose Shell - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Rachel Foster - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. William Pascal Willis III - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Danielle Laray Sharpe - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Cesar Gonzalez Falcon - petition for judgment.
Janet D. Jarrett v. Michael Lyster - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Shelby Isaac Killian v. Tymber Nichole-Alpha Killian.
Divorces
Barbara J. Walker v. Terry W. Walker.
Fire Runs
Sept. 13
Tahlequah FD: 11:57 a.m., structure fire, 900 Sandstone Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:15 p.m., MVA, 1741 S. Muskogee Ave.
Sept. 14
Tahlequah FD: 12:56 a.m., fire alarm, 1100 N. Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 1:20 p.m., vehicle fire, 1011 E. Lowell Drive.
Lowrey FD: 2:43 p.m., medical assist call, E. 624 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:58 p.m., vehicle fire, Water Avenue and Downing Street.
Sept. 15
Tahlequah FD: 11:23 a.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:04 p.m., MVA, 1151 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:19 p.m., smoke investigation, 711 North East Ave.
Sept. 16
Tahlequah FD: 7:02 a.m., EMS assist, 1285 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:50 a.m., smoke investigation, Jones Avenue and Sasha Lane.
Death Notices
GIRTY, Wesley Dean Sr., 41, Cookson. Died Sept. 12. Funeral services, Sept. 18, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Sept. 17, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Greenleaf Cemetery.
