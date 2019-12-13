Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Harvey Lee Chaffin to Daryk Meigs.
Cole DG Park Hill OK, LLC to MDC Coast 21, LLC.
Felonies
Tyler Paul Atchley - assault and battery upon a police officer and eluding a police officer.
Misdemeanors
Kelly Leach - threaten to perform act of violence.
Floyd Ray Taylor - assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
Andgelise Samantha Poole - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roy J. Turner - possess deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and failure to stop at stop sign.
Hector Juarez - failure to compel child to attend school.
Christina Wilson - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jason Whitmire - failure to compel child to attend school.
Nicky Joe Daugherty - possess deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Brandi Michelle Blossom, Cherokee Nation, and TTCU - foreclosure.
Clyde Buttery and Liddy Buttery v. Scott R.A. Wolff and Deanna Wolff - breach of contract.
Billy Ray Warren v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Joshua Colton Collier v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Camille Gamble v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jan Thompson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bernardo Dell Bennett v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. April Escalante - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Dillon Fullerton - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Heather Renee Lopez - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Cheryl McCollum - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Kaylynn Soap - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Barbara Jean Adair v. Adam Eugene Adair.
Divorces
Emily Cole v. Dylan Cole.
Paternity
Cherokee Nation Child Support and Falen Wagnon v. Allan Segovia - paternity with child support and or custody.
Wildlife
Ronna B. Brown - consume alcohol on wildlife refuge land.
Anthony Lee Ripp - hunting in closed area.
Christina Marie Ripp - hunting in closed area.
Traffic Report
Joseph A. Reddoch - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jacob Christian Hannah - driving under suspension and open container of beer.
Donald Wesley Sequichie - no driver's license.
Callie Rain Thompson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Auston Jack Mullen - improper walking on roadway.
Ashton Chase Antwine - fail to stop for school bus loading/unloading.
Brooklynn Nicole Cookson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Allison Faith Flute - speeding 1-10 mph over and driving left of center in marked zone.
Montinez Arvel Smith - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dakota Lee Trammel - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lilly Kathleen Roberts - littering from a motor vehicle.
Colton Chance Blake - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lane Bryan Taylor - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Todd Alan Boyle - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Stephanie Ann Ballard - improper left turn.
Brian Paul Miggletto - no seat belt.
Don Keys - no seat belt.
Hope Nicole Means - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Tucker Carson Phillips - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jim Owens Sparrow - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lucas Lorenzo Agregado - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Devin James Hillmon - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alyssa Deanne Gosnell - speeding 16-20 mph over and taxes due state.
James Michael McClure - expired registration and no seat belt.
Chase Allen Vann - littering from a motor vehicle.
Nathan Todd Limore - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Cloud Murphy - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Ashley Brook Brixie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin Jay Catron - no seat belt.
Tyler Houston Hudson - no seat belt.
Leslie Dean Philpott - speeding 36 mph or more over and no seat belt.
Mildred Lee Baird - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dkameron Demetrius E. White - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Darren Kealohi Morris - no security verification.
Rodolfo A. B. Valdes - no driver's license.
Tyler Michael Jones - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and no security verification.
Gary Zalete McWilliams - no seat belt.
Casey Alan Lyons - no seat belt.
Lori Vernice Clayton - failure to stop at red light.
Nicholas Todd Davis - failure to stop at red light.
Colby Lee Cole - no seat belt.
Karen Lemay-Penry - no seat belt.
Mark Ernest King - no seat belt.
Jeffrey Scot Curtsinger - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Micco Allen Broaddrick - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jessy Wayne Daniels - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Adam Daniel Donahue - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ronna B. Brown - driving under suspension.
Fire Runs
Dec. 12
Tahlequah FD: 3:26 p.m., vehicle fire, 4804 S. Muskogee Ave.
Lowrey FD: 3:50 p.m., grass fire, Highway 82A.
