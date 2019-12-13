Court Reports

Warranty Deeds

Harvey Lee Chaffin to Daryk Meigs.

Cole DG Park Hill OK, LLC to MDC Coast 21, LLC.

Felonies

Tyler Paul Atchley - assault and battery upon a police officer and eluding a police officer.

Misdemeanors

Kelly Leach - threaten to perform act of violence.

Floyd Ray Taylor - assault and battery and malicious injury to property.

Andgelise Samantha Poole - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roy J. Turner - possess deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and failure to stop at stop sign.

Hector Juarez - failure to compel child to attend school.

Christina Wilson - failure to compel child to attend school.

Jason Whitmire - failure to compel child to attend school.

Nicky Joe Daugherty - possess deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

Civils

Arvest Bank v. Brandi Michelle Blossom, Cherokee Nation, and TTCU - foreclosure.

Clyde Buttery and Liddy Buttery v. Scott R.A. Wolff and Deanna Wolff - breach of contract.

Billy Ray Warren v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Joshua Colton Collier v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Camille Gamble v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Jan Thompson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Bernardo Dell Bennett v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Sun Loan Company v. April Escalante - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Dillon Fullerton - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Heather Renee Lopez - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Cheryl McCollum - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Kaylynn Soap - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Barbara Jean Adair v. Adam Eugene Adair.

Divorces

Emily Cole v. Dylan Cole.

Paternity

Cherokee Nation Child Support and Falen Wagnon v. Allan Segovia - paternity with child support and or custody.

Wildlife

Ronna B. Brown - consume alcohol on wildlife refuge land.

Anthony Lee Ripp - hunting in closed area.

Christina Marie Ripp - hunting in closed area.

Traffic Report

Joseph A. Reddoch - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jacob Christian Hannah - driving under suspension and open container of beer.

Donald Wesley Sequichie - no driver's license.

Callie Rain Thompson - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Auston Jack Mullen - improper walking on roadway.

Ashton Chase Antwine - fail to stop for school bus loading/unloading.

Brooklynn Nicole Cookson - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Allison Faith Flute - speeding 1-10 mph over and driving left of center in marked zone.

Montinez Arvel Smith - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Dakota Lee Trammel - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Lilly Kathleen Roberts - littering from a motor vehicle.

Colton Chance Blake - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Lane Bryan Taylor - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Todd Alan Boyle - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Stephanie Ann Ballard - improper left turn.

Brian Paul Miggletto - no seat belt.

Don Keys - no seat belt.

Hope Nicole Means - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Tucker Carson Phillips - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jim Owens Sparrow - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Lucas Lorenzo Agregado - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Devin James Hillmon - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Alyssa Deanne Gosnell - speeding 16-20 mph over and taxes due state.

James Michael McClure - expired registration and no seat belt.

Chase Allen Vann - littering from a motor vehicle.

Nathan Todd Limore - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Christopher Cloud Murphy - driving under suspension and no security verification.

Ashley Brook Brixie - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Justin Jay Catron - no seat belt.

Tyler Houston Hudson - no seat belt.

Leslie Dean Philpott - speeding 36 mph or more over and no seat belt.

Mildred Lee Baird - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Dkameron Demetrius E. White - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Darren Kealohi Morris - no security verification.

Rodolfo A. B. Valdes - no driver's license.

Tyler Michael Jones - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and no security verification.

Gary Zalete McWilliams - no seat belt.

Casey Alan Lyons - no seat belt.

Lori Vernice Clayton - failure to stop at red light.

Nicholas Todd Davis - failure to stop at red light.

Colby Lee Cole - no seat belt.

Karen Lemay-Penry - no seat belt.

Mark Ernest King - no seat belt.

Jeffrey Scot Curtsinger - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Micco Allen Broaddrick - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jessy Wayne Daniels - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Adam Daniel Donahue - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Ronna B. Brown - driving under suspension.

Fire Runs

Dec. 12

Tahlequah FD: 3:26 p.m., vehicle fire, 4804 S. Muskogee Ave.

Lowrey FD: 3:50 p.m., grass fire, Highway 82A.

