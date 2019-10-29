Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Eric A. Butler to Charles John Romero.
James Simmons to Housing Authority.
Brian Miggletto to Clessie E. Hazelwood.
WB3 Investments, LLC to Elizabeth D. Robinson.
Homestead Mortgage Services, Inc to Tyson R. Young.
Felonies
John Wesley Williams - possession of stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Karina Alaina Lamberson - knowingly receiving stolen property.
Misdemeanors
Joshua Wayne Justice - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Rusty James - open container beer and obstructing an officer.
Chastin Dale Phillips - carrying a firearm while under the influence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Austin Lee Guy - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Tori Renee Chabra - driving under suspension and failure to pay all taxes due state.
Lydia Ann Garcia - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelsi Fields - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no seat belt.
Raymond Wallace Ferrell Jr - open container alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, and failure to stop/yield at proper place.
Civils
Citibank v. Leshann Williams - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Check Into Cash Tahlequah v. Damon Hamilton - petition for judgment.
Check Into Cash Tahlequah v. Amanda Lynn Pack - petition for judgment.
Check Into Cash Tahlequah v. Shawn Collins - petition for judgment.
East Gate Inn Apartments v. Saul Gaytan and Jennifer Gaytan - entry and detainer.
Jeffrey Tanner Hendley v. Tommy Smith - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Bryttany Philpott, Brooklyn Mathis, Allison Mathis, Jon Mathis, and Jean Mathis v. Jonathan Jack Mathis.
Amanda Sue Coulter v. Ryan Odell Coulter.
Kristen Jumper v. Dillon Michael Lloyd.
Divorces
Dana Johnson v. Deon Michael Johnson.
Marriages
Samuel Gene Smith Jr, 30, Tahlequah, and Amber Dawn Wyers, 31, Tahlequah.
Elijah Keandrea Harvey, 24, Monroe, Ivy Janai Atkism, 23, Monroe.
Fire Runs
Oct. 28
Tahlequah FD: 4:08 p.m., EMS assist, 907 Lola Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 4:51 p.m., vehicle fire, 1741 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:10 p.m., MVA, Choctaw Street and Muskogee Avenue.
Death Notices
HAMME, Daniel Dean, AKA Hippie Dan. Died Oct. 20. Memorial service, Nov. 9, 2 p.m., God’s Mountain Church.
TABOR-CRITTENDEN (WILLIAMS), Stephanie Lynell, 34, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Oct. 23. Funeral services, Oct. 30, 1 p.m., Concho Community Center. Interment at Concho Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.