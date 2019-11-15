Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Natalie Briggs to Billy E. Ashby.
Clifford R. Asay to Penny Buckley.
William C. Durham to Kathy L. Youngker.
Martin W. Moss to Timothy Gene Moore.
Timothy Gene Moore to Brandon Hadley.
Toby Underwood to National Transfer Services, LLC.
Michael J. Settlemyre to Joel B. Sherrill.
Steven C. Shaddox to Sawyer G. Wyse.
National Transfer Services, LLC to Mona Walls.
Carrington Mortgage Services to Jackie Willis.
Misdemeanors
Samantha Aubrey - failure to compel child to attend school.
Rachel Harton - failure to compel child to attend school.
Dayeri Escobedo - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Larry D. Oxford - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc v. Andrea Goldman - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Derek J. Delaney - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Marissa Sue Webber and Christopher Arron Webber - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Jackie Darren Goss, Michelle J. Goss, and Jake Eugene Goss - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Candice Christine Belew - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Victoria Bender and Joseph Christian Bender - petition for judgment.
Protective Order
Taryn Taylor v. Floyd Taylor.
Divorces
Berry Torix v. Kimberly Torix.
Marriages
Ray Ellis Jackson Mullins, 23, Park Hill, and Haley Michelle Trapp, 19, Welling.
Traffic Report
Greg Kelly - no security verification and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Cody Dean Hooper - speeding 15 mph over.
Natalie Star Wolf - driving left of center in marked zone.
Adrian Silvano Iclecias - violation of driver's license restrictions and no seat belt.
Ethan Wayne Charles - speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.
Brook Elaine Holleman - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Katerina Lea Fuller - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Ashlynn Michelle Clark - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bracie Deckard - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Vincent Ray Biggs - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Amanda Deona Crittenden - no seat belt.
Brandon Allen Holden - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Trent Alan Lindley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wendy Elaine Martin - no driver's license and taxes due state.
Hannah Haworth - no seat belt.
Lindsey Nicole Bell - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bobby Ray Norseworthy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brent Reed Savage - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dave Colton Tyree - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.
Tommy Joe Hutson - no seat belt.
Bobby Delmer McGee - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Austin Jase Robertson - driving left of center in marked zone.
Dakota Bear Wacoche - expired registration.
Trenton Lee Goins - no seat belt.
Juana Marcela Lara - expired registration.
John Coy Lee Thompson - no seat belt.
Jennifer Jill Yerton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Aaron Wilson - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Ricky Carl Stafford - no seat belt.
Caitlin Deeann Todhunter - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Elizabeth Anne Woods - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Elissa M. Killingsworth - no seat belt.
John Chavez Flores - no seat belt.
Shane Leon Wilson - no seat belt, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Shaymon Lane Oneal - no seat belt.
Cheyenne Marie Leppke - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jadica Louise Piela - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Benjamin Ryan Ballard - speeding 15 mph over.
Travis Steven Chan Olson - taxes due state.
Deadra Dawn Starr - no seat belt and no security verification.
Blake Adam Blakley - driver inattention resulting in collision.
Megan Elizabeth Lair - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Nov. 15
Tahlequah FD: 1:53 a.m., EMS assist, 395 E. Short Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 7:50 a.m., MVA, Highway 51 and North Baker Street.
Tahlequah FD: 8:49 a.m., outside fire, East Ward Street and North East Avenue.
Death Notices
FORREST, Tommy Lee, 74, Hulbert, carpenter. Died Nov. 14. Funeral service, Nov. 18, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Rose Cemetery.
BURCHETT, Darrell Vance, 61 Broken Arrow, carpenter. Died Nov. 13. Visitation, Nov. 19, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Nov. 20, 2 p.m..
