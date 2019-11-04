Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Nicholas A. Perkins to Lacee Nicole Norvell.
Tullis Development, LLC to Long Horn Ranch RV Park, LLC.
Jennifer Schnitzer to Robert E. Cullison.
SAS Construction, LLC to Lisa Diane Meyers.
SAS Construction to Courtney Lee Tudor.
Felonies
Chase O’Neal - manslaughter - first-degree.
Civils
Saint Francis Health System, Inc v. Charles B. Shaffer and Linda Shaffer - indebtedness.
American Express National Bank v. Evelyn K. Thompson - breach of contract.
Bank of America v. Joe Christie Jr - breach of contract.
Synchrony Bank v. Pat Pinney - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Bobby Woodward - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Michael McKinney - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. David McClelland - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Armando Martinez - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Jimmy Emerson v. Summer Kortright - entry and detainer.
Bill Berry v. Joanne Lowery - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Cherrl Phillips v. Billy Charles Phillips.
Fire Runs
Nov. 1
Tahlequah FD: 12:26 p.m., medical assist, 2816 S. Muskogee Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 6:27 p.m., smoke investigation, 1101 Crafton St..
Nov. 2
Tahlequah FD: 1:00 a.m., medical assist, 605 Pamela St..
Tahlequah FD: 10:57 a.m., carbon monoxide test, 1206 W. Choctaw St..
Nov. 3
Tahlequah FD: 12:15 a.m., car fire, 13750 N. 530 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:05 a.m., MVA, State Highway 51 and Limbsey Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 3:41 p.m., MVA, Fourth Street and Highway 62.
Death Notices
WELCH, Mary Sue, 77, Tahlequah. Died Nov. 1. Funeral services, Nov. 6, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church in Hulbert. Visitation, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Keener Cemetery.
