Court Report
Warranty Deeds
David A. Carter to Erb M. Kimble.
Gary D. Glynn to Tiger Taylor.
Kevin P. Jones to Martin Covey Smith.
Felonies
Marcus Alexander Medley - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Misdemeanors
Xander Jacob White - malicious injury to person property and public intoxication.
Civils
Quicken Loans, Inc v. Nikki Lee Benton - foreclosure.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition v. Mary Kremmer and MCC Administration Corp. - foreclosure.
Michael Scott Cole v. State of Oklahoma: DPS - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Real Estate v. Justin Duane Cantrell and Breanna Nicole Duncan - entry and detainer.
Sally Roberts v. Jonathon Greene and Jasmine Greene - entry and detainer.
Blanca Eligio v Johanna Lopez - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kimber Haddock v. Patricia Daniels.
Divorces
Sara Reyes v. Manuel Reyes Jr.
Brenda Fullwood v. Stanley Fullwood.
Paternity
Tasha Skinner v. Dustin Ray Justice - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Fire Runs
Jan. 10
Tahlequah FD: 2:28 p.m., fire alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:47 p.m., smoke investigation, 912 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:59 p.m., smoke investigation, 18647 S. 525 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:05 p.m., water rescue, 707 E. Boone St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:27 p.m., electrical hazard, South Muskogee Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Jan. 11
Tahlequah FD: 1:03 a.m., fire alarm, 1400 Hensley Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 7:22 a.m., fire alarm, 950 Main Parkway.
Tahlequah FD: 9:20 a.m., fire alarm, 950 Main Parkway.
Tahlequah FD: 12:32 p.m., MVA, North Cedar Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 10:18 p.m., fire alarm, 950 Main Parkway.
Jan. 12
Tahlequah FD: 6:26 a.m., electrical hazard, 1002 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:24 p.m., EMS assist, 707 E. Downing St.
