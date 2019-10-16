Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Marlin J. Bauer to Mickey Spears.
Rickey Glory to Fernando Sierra.
Alan C. Carter to Robert H. McDonald.
William Stacy to Markie Hale.
Tiffany Johnson to Thomas Andrew Jackson.
John W. Frewaldt to John P. McCarthy.
April M. Ward to Bobby Travis Jefferson.
Misdemeanors
Charity Lenard-Hamby - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Spencer Travis Hastings - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jeffery Wayne Haulmark - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Ken Taylor - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
John F. Knox v. Department of public safety - driver’s license appeal.
Daniel G. Miller v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Danielle Diver - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Glass Company, LLC and Brad Hayes v. Michael Craig - petition for judgment.
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Shannon Sharp - entry and detainer.
E&E Operations Series, LLC v. Charlotte Lowery - entry and detainer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.