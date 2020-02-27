Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Patricia Ann Goodrich to Curtis L. Forbes.

Jake Green to John P. Williams.

Louis J. Trapp to Adrian Farm Supply, LLC.

Cody Keith Aldridge to Kody Keith Aldridge.

Felonies

Joshua Matthew Phillips - possess counterfeit coin, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Misdemeanors

Ana Lilia Aguilar - assault and battery.

Maddison JoAnn Summers - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver’s license.

Amanda Raeann Loffer - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Civils

Unifund CCR, LLC v. David Michael Stauss - indebtedness.

Unifund CCR, LLC v. Julie Bread - indebtedness.

loandepot.com, LLC v. Alfred Lewis Riggs, Teri L. Riggs, CK Restoration, LLC, and housing and urban development - foreclosure.

Autovest, LLC v. Justin Twist - breach of contract.

Bank of America v. Kelly Rae Crittenden - foreclosure.

Small Claims

Janet D. Jarrett v. Lisa Conrad and Jim Conrad - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Gina Pauline Hicks v. Jimmy Lee Hicks Jr.

Marriages

John Nathan King, 43, Tahlequah, and Brooke Nicole MacFadden, 25, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Feb. 26

Tahlequah FD: 6:16 p.m., OHP assist, Woodard Avenue.

Feb. 27

Tahlequah FD: 4:09 a.m., CO alarm, 717 Sooner Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 10:48 a.m., MVC, State Highway 62 and 82 junction.

Tags

Recommended for you