Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Patricia Ann Goodrich to Curtis L. Forbes.
Jake Green to John P. Williams.
Louis J. Trapp to Adrian Farm Supply, LLC.
Cody Keith Aldridge to Kody Keith Aldridge.
Felonies
Joshua Matthew Phillips - possess counterfeit coin, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Ana Lilia Aguilar - assault and battery.
Maddison JoAnn Summers - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver’s license.
Amanda Raeann Loffer - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Unifund CCR, LLC v. David Michael Stauss - indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC v. Julie Bread - indebtedness.
loandepot.com, LLC v. Alfred Lewis Riggs, Teri L. Riggs, CK Restoration, LLC, and housing and urban development - foreclosure.
Autovest, LLC v. Justin Twist - breach of contract.
Bank of America v. Kelly Rae Crittenden - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Janet D. Jarrett v. Lisa Conrad and Jim Conrad - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Gina Pauline Hicks v. Jimmy Lee Hicks Jr.
Marriages
John Nathan King, 43, Tahlequah, and Brooke Nicole MacFadden, 25, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Feb. 26
Tahlequah FD: 6:16 p.m., OHP assist, Woodard Avenue.
Feb. 27
Tahlequah FD: 4:09 a.m., CO alarm, 717 Sooner Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 10:48 a.m., MVC, State Highway 62 and 82 junction.
