Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Imhoff Contracting Servicing, LLC to Bonnie M. Falconer Supplemental Needs Trust.
Wayne Poppino to Wayne Poppino.
Jessie Billings to Tyler Shockley.
Gary Glen Scott to Tylan L. Tinsley.
Brad Weldon Barker to Donald Neil Maciver.
Danny R. Green to Xysong Royalan.
Felonies
Lance A. Chitty - burglary - second degree.
Misdemeanors
Charles Anderson Shade - public intoxication.
Civils
Rex Rector v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
John L. Washburn Sr. and Frankie Elizabeth Bowen-Washburn v. Charles A. Jarvis, Gladys Brazille, Kenny Bowen, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - quiet title.
Brian Miggletto and April Miggletto v. Montgomery C. Swank, Susan Deen Swank, Rodney Joe Swank, Lois R. Swank, Coy D. Swank, Gale M. Swank, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - quiet title.
Small Claims
Tamra Collins v. Shawn Smith and Ashley Smith - entry and detainer.
World Finance v. Karina Flores - petition for judgment.
Fox Mobile Home Estates v. Patricia Rosales and Omar Briones - entry and detainer.
Paternity
Bessie A. Muskrat v. Jimmy D. Roberts - child support.
Ashlyn Cruz Landon v. Joseph Landon - child support.
Ashlyn Cruz Landon v. Alana Landon - child support.
Angela Allen v. Donald V. Sellman - child support.
Jennifer A. Slade v. David A. Sanders II - child support.
Natasha K. Pearce v. Darrell G. Rabbit Jr. - child support.
Marriages
Esamuel Elkie D. O'Field, 37, Tahlequah, and Kelsey Jo Girdner, 28, Tahlequah.
William Ross Lee Keys, 24, Tahlequah, and Casey Lane Morgan, 24, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 26
Tahlequah FD: 9:27 p.m., outside fire, 13660 W. Grandview Road.
Death Notices
JACKSON, Henry Alan, 60, Tahlequah. Died Nov. 25. Memorial service, Dec. 7, 11 a.m., First Christian Church in Tahlequah. Hart Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.