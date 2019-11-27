Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Imhoff Contracting Servicing, LLC to Bonnie M. Falconer Supplemental Needs Trust.

Wayne Poppino to Wayne Poppino.

Jessie Billings to Tyler Shockley.

Gary Glen Scott to Tylan L. Tinsley.

Brad Weldon Barker to Donald Neil Maciver.

Danny R. Green to Xysong Royalan.

Felonies

Lance A. Chitty - burglary - second degree.

Misdemeanors

Charles Anderson Shade - public intoxication.

Civils

Rex Rector v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

John L. Washburn Sr. and Frankie Elizabeth Bowen-Washburn v. Charles A. Jarvis, Gladys Brazille, Kenny Bowen, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - quiet title.

Brian Miggletto and April Miggletto v. Montgomery C. Swank, Susan Deen Swank, Rodney Joe Swank, Lois R. Swank, Coy D. Swank, Gale M. Swank, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - quiet title.

Small Claims

Tamra Collins v. Shawn Smith and Ashley Smith - entry and detainer.

World Finance v. Karina Flores - petition for judgment.

Fox Mobile Home Estates v. Patricia Rosales and Omar Briones - entry and detainer.

Paternity

Bessie A. Muskrat v. Jimmy D. Roberts - child support.

Ashlyn Cruz Landon v. Joseph Landon - child support.

Ashlyn Cruz Landon v. Alana Landon - child support.

Angela Allen v. Donald V. Sellman - child support.

Jennifer A. Slade v. David A. Sanders II - child support.

Natasha K. Pearce v. Darrell G. Rabbit Jr. - child support.

Marriages

Esamuel Elkie D. O'Field, 37, Tahlequah, and Kelsey Jo Girdner, 28, Tahlequah.

William Ross Lee Keys, 24, Tahlequah, and Casey Lane Morgan, 24, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Nov. 26

Tahlequah FD: 9:27 p.m., outside fire, 13660 W. Grandview Road.

Death Notices

JACKSON, Henry Alan, 60, Tahlequah. Died Nov. 25. Memorial service, Dec. 7, 11 a.m., First Christian Church in Tahlequah. Hart Funeral Home.

