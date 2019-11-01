Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Aaron D. Robinson to Sharon Hampton.
Ryan Williams to Zachary Vickery.
Frank M. Wofford to Enrique Landaverde.
Benjamin James Mangrum to Daniel Tylor Watson.
Meagan Hensley to Raymond Burris.
Hazel Sue Presley to Hazel Sue Presley.
Sheldon D. Cowart to Housing Authority.
Marshall Conner to Housing Authority.
Misdemeanors
Sheena Celice Gonzales - petit larceny and trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Unifund CCR, LLC v. Bryan Briggs - indebtedness.
Norman T. Fisher v. Corene Fisher - automobile negligence.
Virginia Pegues v. Karl Kruzek and Jennifer Kruzek - judgment.
Casey Laymon v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Jennifer Didion v. Aaron Charles Lingo-Wilson.
Kenna Jenkins v. Sheila Renee Uehlin.
Marriages
Nathan Hays Elkins, 40, Fort Gibson, and Ashley M. Bennett, 38, Fort Gibson.
Daniel Allen Cranfield, 24, Tahlequah, and Kaylea Shon Goldman, 24, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Johnny Ray Crittenden - no seat belt.
James Robert Keener - speeding 11-14 mph over and driving under revocation.
Andrew Hawthorn Dodd - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Bryttany Karol Philpott - following too closely.
Brittany Storm Davis - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Dianne Elaine Hughes - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Amanda Violet Stafford - no seat belt and no child restraint.
Jaysie Machelle Frailey - improper passing.
John Ross Patrick - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tamika Marie Shelton - no driver's license and no security verification.
Wesley Brannon - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kaden Rae Gower - no seat belt.
Ivan Sanchez - failure to yield from stop sign.
Rachel Elizabeth Howard - no child restraint.
Justin Edward Fitzgerald - driving under suspension and operating an all terrain vehicle on roadway.
Robert Lance Williams - no seat belt.
Aaron Thomas Kellner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Debra Kaye McWaters - unsafe lane change.
Lowell Vance Brown - speeding 15 mph over.
Dacoda Reiyan Turner - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and expired registration.
Fire Runs
Oct. 31
Tahlequah FD: 2:16 p.m., hazmat, 816 S. College Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 2:36 p.m., smoke investigation, 1513 N. Douglas Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 4:06 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Highway 82 Junction.
Nov. 1
Tahlequah FD: 10:20 a.m., EMS call, East Downing Street.
Death Notices
PRITCHETT, Patricia Jane "Patty", 67, Hulbert, maintenance mechanic. Died Oct. 30. Visitation, Nov. 2, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Services at a later date.
FRITTS, Mary Ann "Hennie", 86, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Oct. 31. Funeral services, Nov. 4, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Nov. 3, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Cedar Tree Cemetery.
