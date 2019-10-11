Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bobby E. Shankles to Bobby E. Shankles.
Larry W. Moore to Tony Ray Reasner.
David Michael Lewis to Douglas W. Barton.
James R. Streitenberger to James R. Streitenberger.
JP Morgan Chase Bank to WB3 Investments, LLC.
Civils
Bank of America v. Kathy Lamb - breach of contract.
Rosemary Coombes, Harold L. Coombes, Coombes Family Revocable Trust v. Tina Kinney, Linda Sue Myrick, WM R. Kinney, Cherokee County Treasurer, Board of County Commissioners - quiet title.
Small Claims
Kay Carolyn Terrapin v. Frances Nichole Baldonado - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kay Carolyn Terrapin v. Frances Nichole Baldonado.
Jerry Jones v. Deanna Nofire.
Marla Blossom v. Deanna Nofire.
Marriages
James Shelby Harris, 27, Tahlequah, and Ciara Elaine Christie, 24, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Denise Ilene Davis - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.
Flint Evan Christie - no seat belt.
Layne Charles Morris - no seat belt.
Kayleigh Ann Snider - speeding 15 mph over.
Roy Nagata Borromeo - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Emily Autumn McQueen - following too closely and no security verification.
Collins Watson Peaden - expired registration.
Thomas Eugene Jumper - no seat belt.
Kasey Caldwell - no seat belt.
Ryan Lee Caldwell - no seat belt.
Morgan Bethany Lynn Drywater - no seat belt.
Matthew Ross Lucas - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jose Manuel Angulo - speeding 15 mph over.
Ronald Ray Wood - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Abdulrahamn Antar Alsleem - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ashley Nichole Smith - speeding 15 mph over and no driver’s license.
Juanita Gay - improper left turn.
Joyce Gayle Pigeon - no security verification.
Tim Keith Baker II - taxes due state.
Sherry Mae Metz - speeding 11-14 mph over.
J. Jesus Landaverde Olvera - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Gala Jean Watkins - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Geoffrey Dewitt Foster - no driver’s license.
Velma Jean Eads - failure to yield to vehicle on right.
Anna Maire Sobba - no security verification.
Cammie Lynn Lamons - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Garret Holman - speed not reasonable and proper, no security verification, and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Fire Runs
Oct. 10
Tahlequah FD: 12:40 p.m., MVA, 1601 S. Muskogee Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 4:55 p.m., fire alarm, 111 S. Muskogee Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 5:44 p.m., MVA, Ross Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Lowrey FD: 6:42 p.m., electric hazard, Highway 82B.
Tahlequah FD: 8: 17 p.m., smoke odor, 713 Brentwood Driver.
Tahlequah FD: 8:31 p.m., EMS lifting assist, 1116 Rozell Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 8:27 p.m., EMS lifting assist, 1200 N. Trimble Ave..
Oct. 11
Tahlequah FD: 12:52 a.m., EMS lifting assist, 1200 N. Trimble Ave..
Death Notices
MILLS, Regina Ann, 71, Tahlequah, owner Vidalias. Died Oct. 9. Services, Oct. 16, 11 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
TONEY, Zachariah, 35, Tahlequah. Died Oct. 10. No services. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
