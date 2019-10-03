Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brian Todhunter to Brian Todhunter.
Civils
Delbert Wayne Davis v. Jeffery Douglas Hudgens - automobile negligence.
Stacy Lynn Rotert v. State of Oklahoma and department of public safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Cherokee Hills Apartments v. Jim Yount - entry and detainer.
Cherokee Hills Apartments v. Kyle Aaron Black - entry and detainer.
Bell Finance v. Bishop Myer - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Melanie McCarty - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Michael Glen Creel - petition for judgment.
Richard Moore and Courtnye Moore v. Judson Wayne Dosey White and Brandie White - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Kimberly J. Scott v. Gregory F. Scott.
Jimmi L. Bearpaw v. Daniel Evan Bearpaw.
Marriages
Tyler Andrew Zaal, 38, Kennewick, and Aubrey Cherie Robertson, 33, Kennewick.
Fire Runs
Oct. 3
Tahlequah FD: 1:00 a.m., elevator assist, Downing Street and Bliss Avenue.
Death Notices
GILES, Troy Isaac, 19, Tahlequah, student. Died Sept. 22. Funeral service, Oct. 4, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Oct. 3, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Ross Cemetery.
