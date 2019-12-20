Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael W. Moss to Randall K. Ingram.
Donal D. Shrum to Dustin Oxford.
Traffic Report
Earl Gower - failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Jason Bradley Tomlinson - speeding not reasonable and proper.
Cassie Renee Bribiesca - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Rita Jean Couch - no seat belt.
James Ray Childs - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Markie Deedia Asbill - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Corey Williams McCarty - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ty Austin Stout - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Maycee Ann Torix - failure to stop at red light.
Juan Gabriel Eligio - no driver’s license.
Skyla Lorain McCoy - no seat belt.
Kyle Allen Hinkle - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Misty D. Feather - taxes due state.
Leroicia Marjorilece Penney - taxes due state.
Stacy Maire Dunn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Taylor Lee Cosby - speeding 15 mph over, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Ashley Dawn Mendenhall - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mackenzie Baker Alyea - driver inattention resulting in collision.
Jason Adam Leach - driving under suspension.
Michael S. Lowery - driving under revocation.
Lisa Michele Beall - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alena M. Korbut - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Vertia Yuon Vining - failure to yield while turning.
Matthew Don Steeley - no security verification.
Mable M. Moses - speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.
Nicolette Madison Loftis - taxes due state, no security verification, driving under suspension.
Jerry Lee Johnson - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Dec. 19
Tahlequah FD: 10:38 a.m., alarm, 616 shawnee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:11 a.m., car fire, State Highway 51 and Fox Street.
Lowrey FD: 12:12 p.m., grass fire, State Highway 82.
Dec. 20
Tahlequah FD: 8:25 a.m., CO test, 309 N. Mission Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:17 a.m., fire alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:44 a.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and Balantine Raod.
Tahlequah FD: 1:05 p.m., service call, 1003 Callie Ave.
