Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Michael W. Moss to Randall K. Ingram.

Donal D. Shrum to Dustin Oxford.

Traffic Report

Earl Gower - failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

Jason Bradley Tomlinson - speeding not reasonable and proper.

Cassie Renee Bribiesca - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Rita Jean Couch - no seat belt.

James Ray Childs - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Markie Deedia Asbill - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.

Corey Williams McCarty - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Ty Austin Stout - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Maycee Ann Torix - failure to stop at red light.

Juan Gabriel Eligio - no driver’s license.

Skyla Lorain McCoy - no seat belt.

Kyle Allen Hinkle - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Misty D. Feather - taxes due state.

Leroicia Marjorilece Penney - taxes due state.

Stacy Maire Dunn - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Taylor Lee Cosby - speeding 15 mph over, no security verification, and taxes due state.

Ashley Dawn Mendenhall - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Mackenzie Baker Alyea - driver inattention resulting in collision.

Jason Adam Leach - driving under suspension.

Michael S. Lowery - driving under revocation.

Lisa Michele Beall - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Alena M. Korbut - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Vertia Yuon Vining - failure to yield while turning.

Matthew Don Steeley - no security verification.

Mable M. Moses - speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.

Nicolette Madison Loftis - taxes due state, no security verification, driving under suspension.

Jerry Lee Johnson - no seat belt.

Fire Runs

Dec. 19

Tahlequah FD: 10:38 a.m., alarm, 616 shawnee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 11:11 a.m., car fire, State Highway 51 and Fox Street.

Lowrey FD: 12:12 p.m., grass fire, State Highway 82.

Dec. 20

Tahlequah FD: 8:25 a.m., CO test, 309 N. Mission Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 9:17 a.m., fire alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 11:44 a.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and Balantine Raod.

Tahlequah FD: 1:05 p.m., service call, 1003 Callie Ave.

