Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kevin P. Jones to Martin Covey Smith.
James R. Hitchcock to David L. Jones.
Toni Dannette Pruitt to David Arnold Freemole.
Larry N. Williams to Charles L. Talley.
Brenda Cheryl Stanley to Donn Baker.
Drew Cooper Jr. to Jason P. Hook.
JP Morgan Chase Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Felonies
Brandon Dean Scott - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Michael Glen Carpenter - unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Michael Glen Carpenter - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Jessica Chavez - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tamra Michele Thompson - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Trisha Renae House - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension.
Emma Jean Osage - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Krystle Osburn - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Michael Allen Wilden - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container of beer.
Civils
Prestige Financial Services, Inc v. Kevin Dry - indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Ricky D. Richmond - breach of contract.
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Kendall Bridges - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recover Assoc., LLC v. Chelsea Truitt - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Nancy Donaldson - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Andrew Scroggins - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Rita G. Scott - indebtedness.
Fore Motor Credit Company v. Michelle Humphries - indebtedness.
Claudie Wilson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Betty I. Murray and Anita Schultz v. Tyler Mineher - entry and detainer.
Charles Westbrook and Janice Westbrook v. Janis Dols - entry and detainer.
Charles Westbrook and Janice Westbrook v. Chris Brown and Kim Mada - entry and detainer.
Charles Westbrook and Janice Westbrook v. Cecil Wilson and Joshua Wilson - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Jessica Lynne Holmes Torres - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. William Odle - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Brandon Claunts - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
Jan. 13
Tahlequah FD: 4:18 p.m., MVC, South Park Hill Road and Highway 62 and 82.
Tahlequah FD: 5:52 p.m., electrical hazard, 1528 Downing Street.
Jan. 14
Tahlequah FD: 1:16 a.m., MVA, West Woodard Road and Jarvis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:10 a.m., MVA, East Downing Street and Old River Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:20 a.m., electrical hazard, South Oak Avenue and East Shawnee Street.
Tahlequah FD: 12:40 p.m., fire alarm, 101 Reasor St.
Death Notices
SUNDAY, Jeanette, 78, Tahlequah, insurance bookkeeper. Died Jan. 11. Funeral services, Jan. 16, 3 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.