Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lewis B. & Judith L. Levitt Revocable Living Trust to Randy Creek.
Bradley S. Schmidt to Unruh Group, LLC.
Harold C. Carey to Dale Allen Cox.
Edgar D. Maxwell to Harold Ray Carey.
Stanley Day to Lisa Joann Tomboc.
Don Wade to Gary Miller.
Linda K. Colburn to Randall Shankle.
Misdemeanors
Michael Limpy - public intoxication and acts resulting in gross injury.
Anthony Wayne Philpott - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and resisting an officer.
Martin Reyes - public intoxication.
Alexander James Schinnerer - public intoxication.
Kyle Leon Pritchett - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Erik Castillo - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Manuel Joe Holmes - open container of alcohol, driving under suspension, and taxes due state.
Glenn Dale Hamby III - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Dean Ketcher - uttering a forged instrument and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Caney Aaron Hodge - driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Michael Still - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Lisa Kukla - indebtedness.
Midfirst Bank v. Jeremy D. Morrell and Renessa Morrell - foreclosure.
Discover Bank v. Stacey Jameson - indebtedness.
Leonard Reid v. Robert Eugene Jones, Enterprises Rent a Car, and Ean Holdings, LLC - negligence.
JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Wiley Hall and MCC Administration Corp. - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Pleasant View Apartments v. Jordan Sunagoowie - petition for judgment.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Christopher Kyle Barnhart - petition for judgment.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Jessica Lynne Holmes Torres - entry and detaining.
Protective Orders
Andrea Ann Hooper v. Eric Lynn Cox.
Divorces
Andrea Renae Johnson v. Clifford E. Johnson.
Marriages
Bobby Dale Englebright, 51, Hulbert, Mary Jane Walker, 42, Hulbert.
Jeffery Dalton Dunn, 19, Tahlequah, and Victoria Michelle Blevins, 19, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Dec. 18
Tahlequah FD: 10:00 a.m., gas leak, 121 Mockingbird Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 4:52 p.m., MVA, Bertha Parker Bypass and Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:56 p.m., alarm, 333 Southridge Road.
