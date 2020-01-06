Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sara Jackson to Sara Jackson.
Dominga Bocanegra to Remigio Ramirez Cerritos.
Ellen Joyce McFarland to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Death Notices
JUSTICE, Nita Ann, 72, Cookson. Died Jan. 4. Funeral services, Jan 8, 1 p.m. at Cookson Baptist Church. Vistitation, Jan. 7, 1 p.m., - 8 p.m. at Hart Funeral Home.
Ted Cekinovich to Daniel Haberman.
Leslie G. Weston to Clyde Littlepage.
Juan Medina to Shane Jobe.
Misdemeanors
Cameron Drywater - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Dale Thomas Dushane v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Mike Heist v. Deanna Cox and Noah Cox - entry and detainer.
Yahya M. Ahmad v. Crystal Aboytes - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Jack Dewayne Condon - petition for judgment.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Ariel Lereyes - entry and detainer.
South Breeze Apartments v. Allen Wright and Jeff Graefe - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Ashley Nichole Cartwright v. Raymond Wayne Hood.
Holly Bess Foster v. Larry Gene Barbaree Jr.
Marriages
Tommy Doyle Smith Jr., 39, Bunch, and Sunny Rae Mouse, 35, Park Hill.
Blane Nathaniel Spriggs, 18, Tahlequah, and Jillian Macy Scearce, 19, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Jan. 3
Tahlequah FD: 8:20 p.m., structure fire, 20628 S. 550 Road.
Jan. 4
Tahlequah FD: 8:10 a.m., MVA, East Ross Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 8:53 p.m., vehicle fire, East Fourth Street and Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9:52 p.m., dumpster fire, 2111 Mahaney Ave.
Jan. 5
Tahlequah FD: 11:26 a.m., structure fire, 16636 W. Jones Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.