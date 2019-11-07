Court Report
Warranty Deeds
E & E Operations Series, LLC to Sean R. Walkingstick.
Dustin Scott to Michael Maurice Morrison.
Abbigail Sain to Eva M. Harlin.
John Edward Lamons to Andrew Dansby Carr.
Cookson United Methodist Church, Inc to Robert Durham.
Misdemeanors
Trey Allen Teague - public intoxication.
Elizabeth Marie Row - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Robin L. Ross - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Dakota Perry - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Whitney Felicia Dale Barr - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
James Barry Fritts - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Joni Johnson - indebtedness.
National Mortgage, LLC Deborah Sowles - foreclosure.
Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Lewis Lee Ritchie - indebtedness.
Gary Robb Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Security Finance v. Raquel Reed - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Yolanda Marie Holguin and Ray Allen Pettit - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Erica Washington - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Larry Neil Wilkins v. Thelma Marie Wilkins.
Allison Laine Todd v. Cody Lee Todd.
Robin Phelps v. David Phelps.
Marriages
Isaac Charles Merchant, 39, Stilwell, and Elizabeth Mae Giffin, 30, Stilwell.
Death Notices
HACKER, Kenneth Barrie, 32, Tahlequah. Died Nov. 5. Funeral services, Nov. 8, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Nov. 7, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Smith Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.