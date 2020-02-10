Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Cory Baker to Maria Feliciano Aza.

Anita L. Potter to Anita L. Potter.

Patricia D. Flournoy to Manuel Jesus Dias Jr.

Frank Walter Ballard to Clayton Alan Chapman.

Russell James Ballard to Clayton Alan Chapman.

B&W Property Development, LLC to Johnson Brothers Construction, LLC.

Felonies

Jeffrey D. Dailey - child sexual abuse.

Civils

BCJ Trust v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Katherine M. Luna v. Jakki Powers and Brian Powers - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Dustin Justice v. Trenton Justice.

Candace Thayer v. Jessica Marie Thayer.

Marriages

Dallas Wade Falling, 26, Tahlequah, and Lauren Nicole Hall, 25, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Feb. 7

Lowrey FD: 5:07 p.m., structure fire, Highway 82A.

Feb. 9

Tahlequah FD: 9:23 a.m., CO2 test, 310 Earl St.

Tahlequah FD: 2:12 p.m., MVC, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Lowrey FD: 7:32 p.m., medical assist, North 530 Road.

Death Notices

SWEET, George Keith, 58, Welling. Died Feb. 7. Funeral services, Feb. 11, 10 a.m., Hart Funeral Chapel.

