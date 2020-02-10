Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Cory Baker to Maria Feliciano Aza.
Anita L. Potter to Anita L. Potter.
Patricia D. Flournoy to Manuel Jesus Dias Jr.
Frank Walter Ballard to Clayton Alan Chapman.
Russell James Ballard to Clayton Alan Chapman.
B&W Property Development, LLC to Johnson Brothers Construction, LLC.
Felonies
Jeffrey D. Dailey - child sexual abuse.
Civils
BCJ Trust v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Katherine M. Luna v. Jakki Powers and Brian Powers - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Dustin Justice v. Trenton Justice.
Candace Thayer v. Jessica Marie Thayer.
Marriages
Dallas Wade Falling, 26, Tahlequah, and Lauren Nicole Hall, 25, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Feb. 7
Lowrey FD: 5:07 p.m., structure fire, Highway 82A.
Feb. 9
Tahlequah FD: 9:23 a.m., CO2 test, 310 Earl St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:12 p.m., MVC, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Lowrey FD: 7:32 p.m., medical assist, North 530 Road.
Death Notices
SWEET, George Keith, 58, Welling. Died Feb. 7. Funeral services, Feb. 11, 10 a.m., Hart Funeral Chapel.
