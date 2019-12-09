Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Vance L. Brown to Vance Lowell Brown.
Joel R. Blann to Glen D. McDonald.
Ram Business Entity, LLC to William T. Anderson.
Justin Hackworth to Erb Kimble.
Jerry L. Catron to Virginia Walker.
Misdemeanors
Cynthia Sue Ullom - driving while under the influence of alcohol and unsafe lane use.
Jennie Mae Springwater - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Daniel Eli Mullican - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Morgan Bethany Lynn Drywater - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Kirk Hembree - use drug paraphernalia (using motor vehicle), driving under suspension, speeding 16-20 mph over, and child restraining law.
Codey Farrow - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Ruth McMurtrey v. Stanley D. Cleeson - petition for judgment.
Joshua Hall v. State of Oklahoma Department of Public Safety - driver’s license appeal.
Small Claims
Brian Stacy and Christina Stacy v. Stephanie Troxel and Stephanie Henderson - entry and detainer.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Ida Julene Strobel - entry and detainer.
Illinois River Real Estate, LLC v. Michelle Rivas-Vazquez - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Dillon Wayne Sanford, 25, Peggs, and Ginna Kate Johnson, 21, Peggs.
Michael Crews Barber, 37, Tahlequah, and David Michael Underwood, 30, Tahlequah.
Wildlife
Brad Dwight Jones - failure to check harvested wildlife within 24 hours, aiding and abetting failure to check harvested wildlife, aiding and abetting hunting without valid license, and exceeding limited on antlered deer.
Fire Runs
Dec. 6
Tahlequah FD: 5:55 p.m., fire alarm, 800 E. Goingsnake Street.
Dec. 7
Tahlequah FD: 6:09 p.m., outside fire, Cambridge Circle.
Dec. 8
Tahlequah FD: 2:37 p.m., fire alarm, Lowes.
Dec. 9
Tahlequah FD: 9:03 a.m., fire alarm, 333 Southridge Road.
