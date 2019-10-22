Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Barbara Felts to Mark A. Walker.
Richard Dean Coleman Storts to Kelly Property Management, LLC.
Mary Virginia Ballard to Benjamin Wesley Wheeler.
Max D. Ellis to Sue Newby.
Felonies
Gregory A. Mouse - sexual battery.
Christopher Allen Bailey - grand larceny, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver's license.
Frank Charles Limpy - escape from a penal institution.
Jordan Scott Hart - assault with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors
Elizabeth Marie Row - failure to compel child to attend school.
Analeesa Paige Kobriger - possession of marijuana.
Beaux Jay Dougherty - possession of marijuana.
Kaylee Marie McCarty - possession of paraphernalia.
Gregory Dean Laster - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Allen Duchesne - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Stormi Dawn Sanchez - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Ashton D. Pritchett - assault and battery.
Rufus Pritchett - domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call and petit larceny.
Thomas Eugene Jumper - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Brenden Michael Ryan - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jessica Monique Isbell - resisting an officer.
Thomas Eugene Jumper - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Civils
Cascade Capital LLC Assignee v. Tammie Jean McKee - indebtedness.
Professional Finance Co. Inc v. Debra Sullivan - indebtedness.
Downey Publishing, Inc v. Economy Siding and Roofing, Inc - indebtedness.
US Bank National Assoc. v. Tony Brice - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Fox Mobile Home Estates v. Bethany Gregory - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Judy Leach-McHand - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Erica Washington - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Amber Rigsby - petting for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Jacob Burson - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
Oct. 21
Tahlequah FD: 11:31 a.m., structure fire, 1602 Echota Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:53 p.m., EMS assist, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:10 p.m., smoke investigation, Academy Street and Jones Avenue.
Oct. 22
Tahlequah FD: 7:10 a.m., EMS assist, 310 North Street.
Death Notices
RICHARDSON, Jimmie B., 82, Proctor, cowboy. Died, Oct. 19. Graveside services, Oct. 23, 10 a.m., Pumpkin Center. Visitation, Oct. 22, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Home visitation, 5 p.m.
JUMPER, Ed, 65, Park Hill, Cherokee language translator and consultant. Died, Oct. 20, Tulsa. Services, Oct. 24, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver. Burial, Barber Cemetery. Visitation, Oct. 23, 1-6 p.m., Reed-Culver.
