Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Charles S. Cooper to Daryl Duncan.
Ellen Diane Goldian to Matthew Giles.
Catherine T. Martin to Brian Blair.
Carl Coats to Chad C. Harsha.
Eric A. Butler to Charles John Romero.
Felonies
Gilbert Monty Holmes - driving while under the influence of drugs, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Leanna Angelina Willett - arson, first degree.
Misdemeanors
Randi Chantel Hardbarger - molesting a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard William Holloway - possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, no security verification, and improper stopping/parking.
David Bates - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Beau Wesley Teel - actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Jack Byers - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Hassan Shaker Ziyada - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Jade E. Hansen - breach of contract.
Synchrony Bank V. Keith Guyett - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Eddie Ray Stewart - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Michael Burgess and Shyla Burgess v. Jimmy Brian Barnoski - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Tasha Hand - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Melissa Minor v. Jon Minor.
Marriages
Ryan Seth Murphy, 33, Tahlequah, and Brittany Louise Thompson, 29, Tahlequah.
Bret Lawrence Green, 50, Cookson, and Deann Roland Bailey, 47, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 25
Tahlequah FD: 11:18 p.m., MVA, Bertha Parker Bypass and Park Hill Road.
Oct. 26
Tahlequah FD: 9:21 a.m., alarm, Heritage Lane.
Oct. 27
Tahlequah FD: 8:41 a.m., alarm, Go Ye Village.
Tahlequah FD: 2:06 p.m., service call, 1207 Pebbles Lane.
Lowrey FD: 2:15 p.m., grass fire, Highway 82C.
Oct. 28
Tahlequah FD: 10:47 a.m., EMS assist, 1200 N. Trimble Ave..
Death Notices
HAMME, Daniel Dean, AKA Hippie Dan. Died Oct. 20. Memorial service, Nov. 9, 2 p.m., God’s Mountain Church.
