Court Report

Warranty Deeds

City of Tahlequah to Squyres Creek Ranch, LLC.

Sharon Ballew to Jennifer Provence.

Felonies

Joshua Edward Hix - falsely personate another to create liability.

Misdemeanors

Dakota Duane Solider - actes resulting in gross injury.

Raniel Allen Barnes - omitting to provide for minor child.

Melissa Kelly - assault and batter on school student.

Civils

James Savage v. title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Jonathan Ogle v. title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Dennis Adams v. title to mobile home - issuance of title.

Brett Hansen v. title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Eric McGill v. title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Bob Wentzel and Doug Adkins v. title to a mule - issuance of title.

Small Claims

David and Blake Watts v. Larry Sumner - petition for judgment.

Property Solutions Management v. Darrell and Isaiah Dreadfulwater - entry and detainer.

Sun Loan Company v. Monica Avalos - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Cody Bell - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Jacob Green - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Rhonda Deann Gunter - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Bobby Lawrence Haynes - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Bobbie Lee - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. April Lovett - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Jackie Faye Lovett - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Sheila Moran - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Candance Balderas - petition for judgment.

Pecan Creek Apartments Hulbert v. Misha Lanise Wilson - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Kendra Daniels v. Jeffrey Wayne Daniels.

Alex Burnett v. Shi-Anne Burnett.

Marriages

Christopher Matthew Foreman, 40, Tahlequah, and Jessica Marie Gleese, 37, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Jan. 7

Lowrey Fire Department: 10:23 p.m., structure fire, E. 680 Road.

Death Notices

GIBSON, Naoma Ruth, 82, Tahlequah. Died Jan. 6. Funeral services Jan. 10, 2 p.m., at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation Jan. 9, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

