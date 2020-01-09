Court Report
Warranty Deeds
City of Tahlequah to Squyres Creek Ranch, LLC.
Sharon Ballew to Jennifer Provence.
Felonies
Joshua Edward Hix - falsely personate another to create liability.
Misdemeanors
Dakota Duane Solider - actes resulting in gross injury.
Raniel Allen Barnes - omitting to provide for minor child.
Melissa Kelly - assault and batter on school student.
Civils
James Savage v. title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jonathan Ogle v. title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Dennis Adams v. title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Brett Hansen v. title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Eric McGill v. title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bob Wentzel and Doug Adkins v. title to a mule - issuance of title.
Small Claims
David and Blake Watts v. Larry Sumner - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Darrell and Isaiah Dreadfulwater - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Monica Avalos - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Cody Bell - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Jacob Green - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Rhonda Deann Gunter - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Bobby Lawrence Haynes - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Bobbie Lee - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. April Lovett - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Jackie Faye Lovett - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Sheila Moran - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Candance Balderas - petition for judgment.
Pecan Creek Apartments Hulbert v. Misha Lanise Wilson - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Kendra Daniels v. Jeffrey Wayne Daniels.
Alex Burnett v. Shi-Anne Burnett.
Marriages
Christopher Matthew Foreman, 40, Tahlequah, and Jessica Marie Gleese, 37, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Jan. 7
Lowrey Fire Department: 10:23 p.m., structure fire, E. 680 Road.
Death Notices
GIBSON, Naoma Ruth, 82, Tahlequah. Died Jan. 6. Funeral services Jan. 10, 2 p.m., at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation Jan. 9, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
