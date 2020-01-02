Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kimberly S. Ryals to Leda Marie Palmer.
William Coby Outlaw to Michael J. Montville Jr.
Bronson McNiel to Arnulfo Cobarruvias Zarate.
Ken Browder to Jace Dry.
James Bjorkman to A. James Bjorkman.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Arrowhead Properties, LLC.
Felonies
Eileen April Davis - possession of contraband by an inmate and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Dakota Roland - burglary - second degree.
Bobby Simpson - failure to register as sex offender.
Jeffery David Ward - failure to register as sex offender.
Misdemeanors
Chelsea Marie Fishinghawk - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Dakota Roland - embezzlement of rented property.
Shannan Dee Ann Sharp - public intoxication and resisting an officer.
Thomas Eugene Jumper - escape from arrest or detention.
Justine Webster - public intoxication.
Chase Michael Baker - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Adele M. Quinlan - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Amanda Soap - petition for judgment.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Rhonda Hall - petition for judgment.
Chaffin Rentals v. David Arthur Drake - entry and detainer.
Check into Cash Tahlequah - petition for judgment.
Check into Cash Tahlequah - petition for judgment.
Chaffin Rentals v. Deena Shade - entry and detainer.
Chaffin Rentals v. RLC and Charles B. Shaffer - entry and detainer.
Clint Montgomery and Holly Horney v. Maudie Hamme - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
Jan 1.
Tahlequah FD: 7:08 a.m., EMS assist, 900 S. Sandstone Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:34 a.m., gas leak, 502 W. Shawnee St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:02 p.m., EMS assist, 21842 511 Road.
Jan. 2
Tahlequah FD: 8:34 a.m., fire alarm, 591 Pendleton St.
Death Notices
MOFFATT, Larry, 50, Tahlequah. Died Dec. 31. Services are pending.
BOTTRELL, Oliver Daniel, 85, Tahlequah, mechanical engineer - retired Air Force Master Sgt. Died Jan. 1. Graveside services Jan. 6, 10 a.m. at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
